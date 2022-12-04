2022 Mountain West Bowl Destinations.

The Mountain West Bowl destinations have officially been announced. Please send all of your complaints to Craig Thompson at the Mountain West offices. With that being said, here is where your favorite team is headed and who they will face.
LA Bowl:
THE MATCHUP IS SET.— Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (@LABowlGame) December 4, 2022
Fresno State and Washington State will face off in the 2022 #JimmyKimmelLABowl Presented by Stifel at @SoFiStadium!
Saturday, December 17th
@FresnoStateFB vs. @WSUCougarFB
12:30 PM PST
Tickets & Suites https://t.co/0DFU1U9WBd pic.twitter.com/As77nNdc3r
Frisco Bowl:
IT'S OFFICIAL @MeanGreenFB and @BroncoSportsFB are heading to Frisco!— Frisco Bowl (@FriscoBowlGame) December 4, 2022
: 2022 Frisco Bowl
️: Saturday, December 17th
: 8:15pm CT
: @ToyotaStadiumTX
️: https://t.co/unWa4WoFrG
#FriscoBowl | #FriscoMeansFootball | #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/ls2pQ6G8K2
Potato Bowl:
WE HAVE A MATCH UP get ready to see @SJSUAthletics and @EMUFB battle it out in Boise!— FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 4, 2022
️December 20th
⏰1:30 MST
ESPN
Albertsons Stadium pic.twitter.com/1PUYneD6Uc
Armed Forces Bowl:
WE HAVE A MATCHUP Get ready to see @BYFootball and @AF_Football battle it out in Fort Worth, TX at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Get your tickets now!— LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 4, 2022
: https://t.co/snr7cIV9LJ#BowlForTheBrave x #SICEM x #FLYFIGHTWIN pic.twitter.com/5ZANl00zo1
Hawaii Bowl:
Just Announced @MT_FB and @AztecFB are headed to Honolulu for the EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl!— EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl (@HawaiiBowl) November 28, 2022
Get your tickets Today! https://t.co/ADWbvqRZBM#EasyPost #ChristmasEve #CollegeFootball #Honolulu pic.twitter.com/d8W8pgFBW0
First Responder Bowl:
MATCHUP LOCKED IN The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl matchup has been set between @memphisfb and @USUfootball ! See you in Dallas, TX!— First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 4, 2022
⏰: 2:15 p.m. (CT)
: ESPN
: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas#BowlSeason #ESPNEvents #firstresponderbowl #GOTIGERSGO #AGGIESALLTHEWAY pic.twitter.com/NttxXgXdpt
Arizona Bowl:
IT IS GAME TIME! Welcome to Tucson @wyo_football and @OhioFootball! The 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will feature a combined 16 wins, and a division champion. Let's go Laramie, and bring on Athens. We're stocked up on all the beverages, and Tucson is ready, are you?! #wyohio pic.twitter.com/fRmeoL6oYf— The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) December 4, 2022
