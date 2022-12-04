2022 Mountain West Bowl Destinations.

The Mountain West Bowl destinations have officially been announced. Please send all of your complaints to Craig Thompson at the Mountain West offices. With that being said, here is where your favorite team is headed and who they will face.

LA Bowl:

THE MATCHUP IS SET.



Fresno State and Washington State will face off in the 2022 #JimmyKimmelLABowl Presented by Stifel at @SoFiStadium!



Saturday, December 17th

@FresnoStateFB vs. @WSUCougarFB

12:30 PM PST

Tickets & Suites https://t.co/0DFU1U9WBd pic.twitter.com/As77nNdc3r — Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (@LABowlGame) December 4, 2022

Frisco Bowl:

Potato Bowl:

WE HAVE A MATCH UP get ready to see @SJSUAthletics and @EMUFB battle it out in Boise!

️December 20th

⏰1:30 MST

ESPN

Albertsons Stadium pic.twitter.com/1PUYneD6Uc — FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 4, 2022

Armed Forces Bowl:

WE HAVE A MATCHUP Get ready to see @BYFootball and @AF_Football battle it out in Fort Worth, TX at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Get your tickets now!



: https://t.co/snr7cIV9LJ#BowlForTheBrave x #SICEM x #FLYFIGHTWIN pic.twitter.com/5ZANl00zo1 — LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 4, 2022

Hawaii Bowl:

First Responder Bowl:

MATCHUP LOCKED IN The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl matchup has been set between @memphisfb and @USUfootball ! See you in Dallas, TX!



⏰: 2:15 p.m. (CT)



: ESPN



: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas#BowlSeason #ESPNEvents #firstresponderbowl #GOTIGERSGO #AGGIESALLTHEWAY pic.twitter.com/NttxXgXdpt — First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 4, 2022

Arizona Bowl: