Wyoming Cowboys Football Preview: Barstool Arizona Bowl Edition

What: Wyoming Cowboys vs. Ohio Bobcats

When: Friday, December 30th, 2022, 2:30 pm MT

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Stream: Barstool TV

Odds: Wyoming +2.5, O/U 42

History: The clash between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Ohio Bobcats will be the third time the two teams have met in a competitive football game. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 2-0 vs. the Bobcats, barely edging them out in their last meeting back in 2008, 21-20.

The 2022 Arizona bowl marks the Pokes’ fifth bowl appearance in their past seven seasons and it will be their second-ever appearance in the Barstool Arizona Bowl. In their previous appearance, the Cowboys defeated Georgia State by a score of 38-17, in 2019.

For the first time in about a month and a half, the Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) will suit up for a football game, their final one of the 2022 season. They will also once again do so against the MAC conference runner-up, Ohio University Bobcats (9-4).

The 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will feature a matchup that includes two teams with bowl-game win streaks, the Cowboys, having won their previous three, and the Bobcats equalling that margin.

Three things to look for in the Arizona Bowl

1. For one, the Wyoming backfield will look a bit different.

Without Titus Swen leading the helm, the Pokes will look to a few new faces in filling that void. Though it has been somewhat of a mystery as to who will lead the Cowboys’ vaunted running attack, we can speculate that Jordon Vaugh and L.J. Richardson will get a chunk of reps at the position.

2. Peasley’s bowl game debut

Cowboys QB Andrew Peasley, who’s missed the Cowboys’ last game with concussion-related issues, is due to lead the Pokes into battle on Friday. Peasley has gained praise for his poise and leadership in his first season with Wyoming but has been inconsistent over his slew of starts. Look for the Pokes' offensive output to rely heavily on the play of Peasley and his ability to control the offensive tempo.

3. Poke defense, meet the Ohio offense

The Ohio Bobcats led the MAC in offense in 2022 in large part thanks to their signal-caller, QB Kurtis Rourke. The Bobcats' offense averaged 424 yards per game this season and did a majority of their damage through the air, with Rourke averaging over 285 yards passing yards per game. However, with Rourke lost for the year, the Cowboys will be poised to stop the pass against QB C.J. Harris. Harris still has a number of weapons at his disposal including Grad Transfer James Bostic and Freshman runningback Sieh Bangura. Look for Easton Gibbs to lead the charge and the secondary to be key for the Cowboys on Friday.

Prediction:

With a combined two points total in margin of victory in the Cowboys' previous meetings with the Bobcats, look for this game to have a very similar outcome. Both teams are missing key contributors from their respective seasons, but if history is any indication, this game will turn out to be a nail-biter. I Like Wyoming to grind out their eighth win of the year and Craig Bohl’s record fourth bowl game victory for Wyoming.

Final score:

Cowboys 23

Bobcats 21