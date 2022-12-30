 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 12-30-22

The conference men’s basketball schedule started off with a bang in Wednesday action! See what happened now that the dust has settled a bit.

By RudyEspino
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 15 Div I Men’s Championship - First Four - Indiana v Wyoming

The conference basketball season started off en fuego on Wednesday. New Mexico stayed undefeated, the defending regular season champion lost their opener, and a preseason highly rated team can’t wait to get their star back and hopefully return to expectations. Read those links/content as well as a preview of the last MW bowl game in today’s edition. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

College Insider Jon Rothstein with some MW love

Overcoming second half collapse, San Jose State takes down UNLV in conference opening thriller

The Mountain West Conference basketball season has all the appearances of being a meat grinder as conference play started. The Spartans showed the highly regarded Rebels of UNLV that coming into San Jose will not be the easy game as in years past.

COWBOYS FURIOUS SECOND-HALF COMEBACK BID FALLS SHORT

Down 18 in the second half, Wyoming flexed their defensive muscle to take the lead with a little more than 3 minutes left in the game. That comeback took its toll as the Cowboys went scoreless in the last 96 seconds to eventually fall to the Bulldogs in their conference opening game in Fresno.

Boise State comes up short at Nevada in 74-72 thriller to open conference play

The Broncos defense of last year’s regular season championship started on a sour note as the return of Marcus Shaver Jr. and a double-double performance from Chibuzo Agbo could not get them over the hump in Reno against the Wolf Pack.

Check out the highlights from the preseason favorite San Diego State’s conference opening win against Air Force

Updated NET Rankings (paging Graham Ike, Graham Ike)

MW Football News

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Preview with Kayce Smith

MWN host Bridget Howard talks with Barstool College Football Show Host Kayce Smith and discusses the Arizona Bowl slated for kickoff later today.

Bowl Season TV Viewership to date

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: New Mexico

Later Today: Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

