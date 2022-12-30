Mountaintop View 12-30-22

The conference basketball season started off en fuego on Wednesday. New Mexico stayed undefeated, the defending regular season champion lost their opener, and a preseason highly rated team can’t wait to get their star back and hopefully return to expectations. Read those links/content as well as a preview of the last MW bowl game in today’s edition. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
College Insider Jon Rothstein with some MW love
Things you didn't think you'd tweet: New Mexico is 13-0.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2022
Lobos are one of the great stories of the 2022-23 season.
Tim Miles just led San Jose State to its 10th win of the season over UNLV. The program only won eight games during all of last season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2022
The Mountain West may have no bottom.
Overcoming second half collapse, San Jose State takes down UNLV in conference opening thriller
The Mountain West Conference basketball season has all the appearances of being a meat grinder as conference play started. The Spartans showed the highly regarded Rebels of UNLV that coming into San Jose will not be the easy game as in years past.
COWBOYS FURIOUS SECOND-HALF COMEBACK BID FALLS SHORT
Down 18 in the second half, Wyoming flexed their defensive muscle to take the lead with a little more than 3 minutes left in the game. That comeback took its toll as the Cowboys went scoreless in the last 96 seconds to eventually fall to the Bulldogs in their conference opening game in Fresno.
Boise State comes up short at Nevada in 74-72 thriller to open conference play
The Broncos defense of last year’s regular season championship started on a sour note as the return of Marcus Shaver Jr. and a double-double performance from Chibuzo Agbo could not get them over the hump in Reno against the Wolf Pack.
Check out the highlights from the preseason favorite San Diego State’s conference opening win against Air Force
Highlights from @Aztec_MBB's 71-55 win over Air Force#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/GyQiVSS2uf— MW Men's Basketball (@MW_MBB) December 29, 2022
Updated NET Rankings (paging Graham Ike, Graham Ike)
Thursday morning's NET for Mountain West:— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) December 29, 2022
12 New Mexico
22 Utah State
36 San Diego State
60 Boise State
61 UNLV
62 Nevada
91 Colorado State
117 San Jose State
153 Air Force
200 Fresno State
220 Wyoming#mwbb
MW Football News
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Preview with Kayce Smith
MWN host Bridget Howard talks with Barstool College Football Show Host Kayce Smith and discusses the Arizona Bowl slated for kickoff later today.
Bowl Season TV Viewership to date
Here's a look at TV viewership numbers so far for FBS bowl games and FCS postseason games. pic.twitter.com/1zukCx4UUp— Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) December 29, 2022
