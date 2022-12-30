Mountaintop View 12-30-22

The conference basketball season started off en fuego on Wednesday. New Mexico stayed undefeated, the defending regular season champion lost their opener, and a preseason highly rated team can’t wait to get their star back and hopefully return to expectations. Read those links/content as well as a preview of the last MW bowl game in today’s edition. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

College Insider Jon Rothstein with some MW love

Things you didn't think you'd tweet: New Mexico is 13-0.



Lobos are one of the great stories of the 2022-23 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2022

Tim Miles just led San Jose State to its 10th win of the season over UNLV. The program only won eight games during all of last season.



The Mountain West may have no bottom. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 29, 2022

The Mountain West Conference basketball season has all the appearances of being a meat grinder as conference play started. The Spartans showed the highly regarded Rebels of UNLV that coming into San Jose will not be the easy game as in years past.

Down 18 in the second half, Wyoming flexed their defensive muscle to take the lead with a little more than 3 minutes left in the game. That comeback took its toll as the Cowboys went scoreless in the last 96 seconds to eventually fall to the Bulldogs in their conference opening game in Fresno.

The Broncos defense of last year’s regular season championship started on a sour note as the return of Marcus Shaver Jr. and a double-double performance from Chibuzo Agbo could not get them over the hump in Reno against the Wolf Pack.

Check out the highlights from the preseason favorite San Diego State’s conference opening win against Air Force

Updated NET Rankings (paging Graham Ike, Graham Ike)

Thursday morning's NET for Mountain West:

12 New Mexico

22 Utah State

36 San Diego State

60 Boise State

61 UNLV

62 Nevada

91 Colorado State

117 San Jose State

153 Air Force

200 Fresno State

220 Wyoming#mwbb — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) December 29, 2022

MW Football News

MWN host Bridget Howard talks with Barstool College Football Show Host Kayce Smith and discusses the Arizona Bowl slated for kickoff later today.

Bowl Season TV Viewership to date

Here's a look at TV viewership numbers so far for FBS bowl games and FCS postseason games. pic.twitter.com/1zukCx4UUp — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) December 29, 2022

