Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

Friday, December 30th

Wyoming vs Ohio (2:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Barstool

Wyoming/Ohio: pick ‘em, O/U: 43

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Wyoming: A month ago, this game would have been expected to be a bit lopsided. The Cowboys exceeded expectations during the season and ended up being a very good team. However, for the second straight year, key players left in the transfer portal. The depth are running back and in the secondary has taken a hit. Both of those positions will be question marks entering this bowl game. If the Cowboys have to pass the ball to win the game, it could be quite the uphill battle. However, expect the defense to keep the score low and give them a chance.

