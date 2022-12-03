Fresno State vs. Boise State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday, December 3rd

Fresno State vs Boise State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Fox

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Fresno State/Boise State: -3 Boise State, O/U: 54

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have been the hottest team in the conference over the past month or so since they have gotten healthy. They boast the most balanced offense, full of weapons in the running and passing attack. They are difficult to stop because they can beat teams in multiple ways. However, they are weak along the offensive line. Their defense is solid, with talented players at every level.

Boise State: The Broncos boast one of the top defenses in the nation, but one that suffers injuries week after week, and a few players have unknown status for the game. However, they have come up with big turnovers when needed. Their offense has become more dynamic as the season has gone on, and is difficult to stop due to their balance. Attacking them in the short passing game seems to be how offenses have schemed against them recently.

Who Will Win:

