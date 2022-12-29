Lobos Maul Rams, go to 13-0

The New Mexico Lobos defeated the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday night by a final of 88-69 in front of 15,215 fans at The Pit. The win makes UNM 13-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

New Mexico was led by Jaelen House who scored 26 points, including five three-point buckets, and had five assists in the win.

“You had a lot of people saying that Stevens was better than me,” House said in reference to Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens. “I just wanted to go out there and show them he’s not better than me.”

House, along with several other of his Lobo teammates, held Stevens in check, scoring just 10 points, well below his average of 18.3 per game entering the matchup. Stevens did have seven assists, but was bothered by House all night, committing five turnovers.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 points for the Lobos, hitting four threes of his own in the process. The Lobos were 15-of-25 from behind the arch.

KJ Jenkins added 11 points for the Lobos, while Morris Udeze finished with a double-double, 10 points and 13 rebounds.

“We didn’t do a very good job of withstanding that shooting,” Rams coach Niko Medved said after the game. “That can affect other things in your game too. Obviously, it was pretty hard to recover from that.”

The Rams raced out to a 5-0 lead in the opening two minutes of the game before the flood gates opened up for UNM from three-point land.

UNM used a 17-0 run to take command with 14:26 to play, giving the raucous crowd reason to make the Pit as loud as it used to be.

“Just an amazing crowd,” UNM coach Richard Pitino said. “To get over 15,000 on a weeknight and during the holidays, just amazing.”

The 15,215 that packed into the arena was the first time since the 2015-16 season that UNM has seen over 15,000 for a Lobo game at home.

Up Next:

The Lobos will hit the road to square off with the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie on Saturday afternoon. That game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time and be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Colorado State will host red hot San Jose State at Moby Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. as well.

UNM and CSU will meet again in Fort Collins on March 3rd.