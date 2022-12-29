 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 12-29-22

Wyoming preps for the Arizona Bowl, Boise State receives another big donation, basketball scores and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Wyoming at Fresno State Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Wyoming Cowboys embracing Barstool Sports exposure ahead of Arizona Bowl broadcast

The Mountain West is sitting on a .500 record for the bowl season, Wyoming is the lone remaining MWC program yet to play. The Pokes are embracing the unconventional nature of the Arizona Bowl. Pokes take on Ohio on Friday at 1:30 PT.

Pokes continue to prepare

Boise State’s stadium project gets a boost

Hoops scores from last night

On The Horizon:

Today - The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Nevada

Friday - The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: New Mexico

Friday - Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Ohio. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread

