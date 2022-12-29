Mountaintop View 12-29-22

Wyoming Cowboys embracing Barstool Sports exposure ahead of Arizona Bowl broadcast
The Mountain West is sitting on a .500 record for the bowl season, Wyoming is the lone remaining MWC program yet to play. The Pokes are embracing the unconventional nature of the Arizona Bowl. Pokes take on Ohio on Friday at 1:30 PT.
Pokes continue to prepare
Pokes taking the field for practice in Tucson. pic.twitter.com/IXFjZuD0Tp— Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) December 28, 2022
Boise State’s stadium project gets a boost
The - in department history…— Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) December 28, 2022
“Thank you” doesn’t begin to express our gratitude for the Miller family. Their gift will impact the north end zone project, future basketball capital projects and Boise State Athletics for generations to come.
Hoops scores from last night
Starting @MW_MBB play the right way!!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/njijd7krvk— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 29, 2022
Broncos drop the Mountain West opener.#BleedBlue #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/G7ekK7MGyR— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) December 29, 2022
Final pic.twitter.com/nj3XtUnjNA— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 29, 2022
