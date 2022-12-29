The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Nevada

Welcome to the sixth piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at Nevada.

Nevada:

Nevada’s 2022 football season was a rebuilding year in every sense of the word. While it wasn’t surprising, it was grueling at different points during the season. The start of the season was filled with promise and optimism. The Wolf Pack won their first two games in pretty convincing fashion. Though they dropped a shootout and then got killed by Iowa in their first tough game. Unfortunately, that was the second of ten straight losses to end the season. While they had a few close losses (3 points to Colorado State, 5 points to UNLV), the fact remains that they didn’t win a game after September 3rd.

It was a tough first season for head coach Ken Wilson, but the hope is that better days are on the horizon. They are trying to rebuild the roster as quickly as possible. Read below about the players they signed in this class.

The Road So Far:

Last year, Nevada was hardly able to sign anyone, given the timing of the coaching changes. This year, they were able to get back on pass and sign a normal recruiting class. There were 17 players in total, 10 on offense and 7 on defense. As is the case more often these days, the class came from a variety of levels, 10 high school signees, 4 junior college players, and 3 transfers.

On offense, quarterback Jax Leatherwood, who the coaches are really high on. Joining him are four running backs, Amini Amone and Conner Noah out of high school, and Sean Dollars and Peyton Dixon from the transfer portal. Marshaun Brown and Nate Burleson enter the fold as wide receivers with size. A trio of offensive linemen were signed, with RJ Esmon and Josiah Timoteo big on potential and John Bolles coming to play sooner rather than later.

With the defense, Sosefo Moeaki comes in to shore up the defensive line. The linebacker unit got better, with D’Angelo Davis and Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio coming in, along with talented transfer Jackson LaDuke from Oregon. Defensive back was another position where they blended high school and experienced talent. Michael Coats Jr comes from junior college, with Bishop Turner and the star in this class, Jonah Lewis.

Number who signed in December: 17

Number who will enroll early: 4

247 Composite Rankings:

Overall: 113th

Recruiting: 113th

Transfer: 49th

The Road Ahead:

Top Targets Remaining: TE, DT, DE

Their first priority would be signings their other commits, especially the junior college and transfer players, who will address some of the needs above. If they can land those they already have relationships with, it will be easier and quicker work. However, they will likely have to identify other players to bring into the pack going forward.

Tight end is a position that could be focused on since none were signed in this first period. However, the real work ahead will be along the defensive line. Nevada did not announce two of their defensive end transfers who were committed. As long as they join the team, that position looks good. But if they don’t, they will need to go back to the drawing board. On the other hand, defensive tackle is a position they should target more players, either transfer or high school, in order to increase production.

Attending to their remaining needs will put Nevada in a good position to have a recruiting class in the top half of the conference. The staff has shown the ability to recruit well in the transfer portal, and it should bode well again for them this year. One thing is for sure; the Wolf Pack should look different next year than they did this year.

