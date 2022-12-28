Mountaintop View 12-28-22. Aggies fall flat, Falcons honored, Bowl ratings, Lobos MBB, POTW

It’s hump day, and the coverage is still going strong. One more bowl games is happening this week, well as basketball games. Plus, there is another holiday weekend on the horizon. To get to all of that a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Things started off rocky for Utah State and then they got worse. For a quarter, the score was 3-0 and while Utah State’s offense wasn’t doing much, they managed to hang in there. The wheels fell off in the second quarter, and the Tigers went ahead 24-3 at halftime. Then, starting QB Cooper Legas left early in the third quarter and that ended any hopes of a comeback (not that it was likely to begin with). The final score was 38-10 and it probably could have been worse.

Air Force is one of only seven schools in the country to receive the American Football Coaches Association’s 2022 Academic Achievement Award, sponsored by the Memphis Touchdown Club. All of the schools are being honored for producing a 100% graduation rate in their 2015 football class. This is the second honor for the Falcons and they are the only team in the conference to ever receive this award.

Sports Media Watch released viewing numbers from the first round of bowl games. The MWC bowls were a mixed bag. The LA Bowl was #3, with a 1.2 rating and 2.40 million viewers, which is a decrease from last year. The Armed Forces bowl also made the top 5 with 1.99 million viewers. On the other hand, the Idaho Potato Bowl (1.11M) and Frisco Bowl (0.58, 1.03M) both scored low in their numbers. It is unknown how the First Responder Bowl did, and the Arizona Bowl is sure to have low ratings due to not being on TV. The Hawaii Bowl was not featured.

The Lobos are very well-rounded.

New Mexico's starting PF and C --- Josiah Allick and Morris Udeze --- are combining to average 26.8 PPG and 15.5 RPG.



Neither player was in the Lobos' program last season.



There's more reasons to this team's 12-0 start than its elite perimeter. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 27, 2022

WBB Players of the Week.

.@BroncoSportsWBB's Natalie Pasco averaged 14.5 points in two games this week, coming off the bench in both games #AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/g10vsSMFn9 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 26, 2022

