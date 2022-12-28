Peak Perspective: Top Plays of the 2022 Season

Merry Christmas to all! Our gift to you is a quick trip down memory lane, looking at the top plays of the season. They are more or less in order all the back from week 0 through now, but there wasn’t really any cutoff for the number of plays we decided on. Just a good way to revisit the season and maybe get you missing football already. Enjoy!
Week 0
Welcome to Las Vegas, @Only1RW‼️@unlvfootball goes up 24-7 on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/l3oqlNXv76— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 27, 2022
NEVER. GIVE. UP. @k_mmoneyyyy finds the endzone to put @unlvfootball up 31-7— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 27, 2022
.@USUFootball finds the endzone for the first time in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 27, 2022
@usufootball ties it up thanks to Robert Briggs— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 27, 2022
Get McGriff‼️@usufootball has surged into the lead on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/UeBNvJ1Vb8— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 27, 2022
.@HawaiiFootball takes a 7-0 lead over Vanderbilt in its opening drive.— Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 28, 2022
Week 1
Chev- ❕— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) September 2, 2022
32 yard touchdown and we are all knotted at 7
Kairee does the dirty work...Olson with the touchdown and it's 14-7 Spartans❕— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) September 2, 2022
✌️ rushing TDs in the first half— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 2, 2022
☝️ receiving TD in the second half
Have a night, @jmims23‼️@FresnoStateFB leads 28-7 on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/Muog6jgPRh
hot soup‼️— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) September 3, 2022
First TOUCHDOWN of the szn‼️ pic.twitter.com/BWoK0WDe6x— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 3, 2022
We absolutely love to see it. ⚡️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 3, 2022
"Wait, what just happened?!"@wyo_football opens the game with a strip sack and a TD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 3, 2022
WHAT A GRAB @AztecFB's @rell4six makes it a one-score game on @CBSSports#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/kYj3KpGk03— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 3, 2022
The @wyo_football defense is coming up— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 3, 2022
.@AztecFB blocks a punt for a TD‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 3, 2022
Boise State QB Taylen Green's first career touchdown is a 74-yard run!— The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 4, 2022
Week 2
3Q | 9:49: Special teams score! @dreww___2 puts the stop to a New Mexico punt, recovered in the end zone by @DevenWright6 for the TD.— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 10, 2022
Watch @BroncoSportsFB at @UNMLoboFB on @CBSSportsNet!
4Q | 14:35: @milesdarius5 hits @GeordonPorter with a 69-yard TD shot to put New Mexico on the board!@UNMLoboFB trails @BroncoSportsFB, 24-7. Watch the fourth quarter live on @CBSSportsNet!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 10, 2022
#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/oxNYjLMqmv
4Q | 6:07: Wall to wall for Washington!@BigmovesWash is the first in the @MountainWest this season and 26th in league history to return a kick 100 yards!@UNMLobos narrow the gap, trailing @BroncoSportsFB 31-14 live on @CBSSportsNet!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 10, 2022
#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/94EbrqDfgD
4Q | 13:52: @realjben takes the pitch and breaks lose for 47 yards!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 10, 2022
Watch the finish of Colorado at @AF_Football live on CBS (@CBSSports).
Super Senior @dgutierrez099 with the perfect onside kick‼️ #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/JFaXZQc0ro— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 10, 2022
there he goes!#Stalwart x #RamGrit https://t.co/dWQpS87Gtl pic.twitter.com/bjwf8qzzkc— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) September 10, 2022
Jordan Byrd to the house!! #GoAztecs | #AtThePeak | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/CdEw5OCvCa— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 11, 2022
Braxton Burmeister shows off his speed, giving @AztecFB the lead! #GoAztecs | #AtThePeak | #MWFB pic.twitter.com/bZknLZu3bj— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 11, 2022
He hit the jets! @HawaiiFootball runs it in for a TD! pic.twitter.com/RdhWeG2psq— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022
Week 3
.@cadecharris with his first career TD and it puts @AF_Football in the lead ⚡️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 17, 2022
10 minutes to go on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/VWMbiiRqo6
.@Titus_F_Swen would not be denied @wyo_football retakes the lead on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/d7WAtfZ3Mo— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 17, 2022
BACK-TO-BACK TOUCHDOWNS FOR @theaidanrobbins‼️ #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/DLTISLhJ2l— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 17, 2022
That's another TOUCHDOWN from @unlvfootball #BEaREBEL #MWFB pic.twitter.com/HnjNy6JqJn— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 17, 2022
PICK 6 from @unlvfootball #BEaREBEL #MWFB pic.twitter.com/GZWuodNvbs— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 17, 2022
.@GeorgeHolani with TD No. ✌️ @BroncoSportsFB goes up 3️⃣0️⃣-7️⃣ on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/CbhSNSuUeX— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 17, 2022
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 18, 2022
Reco Hannah takes it back for 6️⃣ to put @UNMLoboFB up by 1️⃣0️⃣
J5 #GoDogs | @jcropper_5 | FOX pic.twitter.com/9Txc936jFZ— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) September 18, 2022
Dedrick Parson to the— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 18, 2022
First carry of the game? TAKE IT TO THE HOUSE @MalikSherrod‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 18, 2022
: @CFBONFOX#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoDogs | @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/0DXI8n7tmM
Week 4
That's an @AF_Football TOUCHDOWN!!#AtThePeak #MWFB #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/hhOV5erJ4s— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 24, 2022
.@BroncoSportsFB opens the second half with a quick TD drive!@stefcobbs breaks through some tacklers to tie it up on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/GJl9LMwMvv— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 24, 2022
.@AztecFB strikes first...Touchdown!!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 24, 2022
Watch live on @FS1#AtThePeak #MWFB #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/Ck0iRBaN7u
What a grab, Justin McGriff @USUFootball gets in the endzone first against UNLV -- watch live on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/7oqDiKosVl— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 24, 2022
.@dougiee_b on the money to @k_mmoneyyyy @unlvfootball is up 21-7 on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/2AywSDc0jA— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 25, 2022
DO THE SAFETY DANCE @usufootball blocks the punt for ✌️ points— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 25, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/emAiEEHyfD
.@theaidanrobbins runs over the defender for a @unlvfootball TD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 25, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/5YyRSDnyU0
He can throw AND he can catch! @iam_clcxii with the #SCTop10 grab @SanJoseStateFB punched it in on the next play to go up 10-0— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 25, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/npV5u0AyOz
.@ElijahCooks going over the defender for the TD!@SanJoseStateFB takes a 17-0 lead before the half— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 25, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/EFXxzoWiJP
.@CharlesRoss_ with the circus catch for the @SanJoseStateFB TD ⚔️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 25, 2022
Spartans go up 24-0 on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/PJtdk0aC7L
Week 5
First-career rushing TD for @cooperlegas.#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/lL5WZgQ5Qu— USU Football (@USUFootball) September 30, 2022
.@cooperlegas ➡️ @cobbs_brian ➡️ @USUFootball lead‼️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWaypic.twitter.com/4eHkWFbsKo— Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 30, 2022
BIG punt block and return by @rell4six puts the Aztecs up, 13-0, at Boise State!— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) October 1, 2022
.@BroncoSportsFB snags another touchdown!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 1, 2022
Watch live @FS1#AtThePeak #MWFB #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/R1BdsTKsmN
A 39-yard run for a @BroncoSportsFB TOUCHDOWN!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 1, 2022
Watch live on @FS1#AtThePeak #MWFB #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/GW4d7JAQT2
.@dougiee_b gets the Rebels into the endzone!@unlvfootball converts the two-point conversion and we are all tied up on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/KehZMhfWfM— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 1, 2022
.@Cam_oliver05 seals it with a pick six for @unlvfootball‼️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/J09xbuwKd1— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 1, 2022
BLAST OFF @AF_Football @ziiqq3 to @_xDaviid for the quick strike to put the Falcons up 7-0 on @CBSSports#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/PVi82KX3VH— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 1, 2022
@nikkoremigio with an 87-yard RETURN TOUCHDOWN‼️ #GoDogs | CBSSN pic.twitter.com/0D6KYqPQey— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) October 1, 2022
.@SanJoseStateFB pins the Cowboys deep and turns it into ✌️ points!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 1, 2022
Andrew Peasley goes DEEP to @wyattwieland1 for a @wyo_football TD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 2, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/3UdetqGCE7
Week 6
CALL AYDEN HECTOR!@CSUFootball goes up 7-0 on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/lMYNFqqBsT— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 8, 2022
.@CSUFootball with another defensive TD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 8, 2022
.@welch_treyton gets @wyo_football on the board— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 9, 2022
.@Terrell_Vaughn6 to the @USUFootball is back— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 9, 2022
: @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/MjrQiT8yFz
Fourth down touchdown @USUFootball pic.twitter.com/lC6V2IV7qC— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2022
.@cooperlegas shows off the wheels @USUFootball extends its lead to 10 on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/tV0Qv2tIVb— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 9, 2022
PICK SIX CAM STONE!@wyo_football has a two score lead late in the fourth— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 9, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/tSK28zn2VA
WHAT A GRAB JORDAN BYRD‼️ @AztecFB opens the second half with a TD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 9, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/9NPr9xMDgk
.@HawaiiFootball gets on the board with the deep— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 9, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/NOZfmEEwbb
Week 7
.@cooperlegas connects with Justin McGriff and @USUFootball is first to find the endzone!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 15, 2022
Watch live on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/uwdxb1iVd5
HOW⁉️@Avery25_THEKING emerges from the pile and takes it for a @CSUFootball TOUCHDOWN‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 15, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/t4xL1my2Ws
.@unlvfootball gets on the board with the big strike from @CameronFriel5 to @Only1RW— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 16, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/SaY6z7tT6t
*chef's kiss* @BraydenSchager #AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BRADDAHHOODpic.twitter.com/Gbi74qRCcE— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 16, 2022
— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 16, 2022
More looks at Eli'jah Winston's INT
Week 8
RUN, @_Reesemoneyy RUN‼️ #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/oHTvDP3I8I— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) October 22, 2022
THERE HE GOES!#Stalwart x #RamGrit pic.twitter.com/2PHiGU8Ibz— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 22, 2022
‼️@Avery25_THEKING FROM 10 YARDS TO GIVE US THE LEAD!#Stalwart x #RamGrit pic.twitter.com/aK9JZi73az— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 22, 2022
.@ziiqq3 puts @AF_Football on the board ⚡️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 23, 2022
An over-the-shoulder catch for a @FresnoStateFB Touchdown!#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/2PAK1TJFgR— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 23, 2022
Teamwork makes the @jg2cold_ @amgmike_ pic.twitter.com/oZVnOJx3zz— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 23, 2022
TOUCHDOWN WOLF PACK @NevadaFootball strikes right before the half to get on the board‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 23, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/YZgYDGl8r4
.@BlessedAthleteC breaks a few tackles and takes it to the @USUFootball pulls within 3 on FS2#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/t1MIKxE68O— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 23, 2022
"Are you kidding me⁉️"— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 23, 2022
Jalen Mayden takes it 32 yards for an @AztecFB TD‼️
Week 9
A 76-yard run for a @CSUFootball Touchdown!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 30, 2022
Watch Live on @FS1#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/bAKZJOvSDd
A little trickery from @taylengreen17— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 30, 2022
: FS1 pic.twitter.com/zGXygNWKEG
.@mayden_5 goes 28 yards to the for an @AztecFB TD‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 30, 2022
Watch live on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/hlzdGiVO2K
.@mayden_5 draws the defender in and finds an open @KChriston_Jr for an @AztecFB TOUCHDOWN‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 30, 2022
: @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/NWMMaxwmnB
.@theToaTaua takes it in for his second TD of the night @NevadaFootball goes up 14-7 on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/Dk8pzHEH7L— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 30, 2022
.@shane_wayne0411 finds the deep man to extend @NevadaFootball's lead— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 30, 2022
We know Halloween isn't until Monday, but @jackbrowning131 is out here getting his tricks in early.— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) October 30, 2022
: @FS1#TheTimeIsNow | #AztecFootball100 pic.twitter.com/vDrn3m0uCo
.@ZanePope fights through the interference for a @FresnoStateFB TD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 30, 2022
One quarter to go on @FS1 in the Battle for the Old Oil Can!#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/JSFgShcyas
WOW@FresnoStateFB COMES UP WITH THE ONSIDE KICK pic.twitter.com/zQxyeTyw7E— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2022
'DOGS TAKE THE LEAD‼️@FresnoStateFB scores two TDs in 13 seconds to storm into the lead‼️#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/uRJ9XqOhEy— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 30, 2022
Week 10
TOUCHDOWN @AF_Football ⚡️@ziiqq3 cuts through the Army defense to put the Falcons on top— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 5, 2022
A FAKE FIELD GOAL ➡️ TOUCHDOWN @USUFootball— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 5, 2022
Watch Live on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/CAy5HIi3dF
Touchdown @AztecFB— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 6, 2022
Watch live on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/yfxynyC9SZ
Eric McAlister.— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 6, 2022
Yes. He. Did. ️
A 70-yard TOUCHDOWN for @unlvfootball— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 6, 2022
Watch Live on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/j7mEgZT0Mw
Avery to the HOUSE and we're on the board QUICK!#Stalwart x #RamGrit pic.twitter.com/FJA5l6vmu2— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 6, 2022
TOUCHDOWN @FresnoStateFB— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 6, 2022
FS2#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/T2GR2kOEzg
The concentration @ErikBrooks3_ @FresnoStateFB is cookin' tonight— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 6, 2022
: FS2#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/BHuAmi2aQ6
.@toryhorton11 goes up and gets it‼️@CSUFootball makes it a one score game late in the fourth— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 6, 2022
Watch live on @NBCSAuthentic & the MWN#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/KKhB2R0wIu
Week 11
Fourth down? Not a problem for @theaidanrobbins‼️@unlvfootball converts the 2-point conversion and we are TIED— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 12, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/oCMYn11H62
.@FresnoStateFB with the quick strike to go back— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 12, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/IJSsMavmEa
Touchdown @AF_Football ⚡️#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/Vp3B4rcQ0J— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 12, 2022
— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 13, 2022
@toryhorton11 for SIX pic.twitter.com/Vs3fvslCLe
!— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 13, 2022
Millen ➡️ Horton#Stalwart x @Chevron pic.twitter.com/xY2lUEaNLx
TOUCHDOWN WYOMING!@wyo_football takes the 14-13 lead on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/gjKQk450Qt— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2022
.@jordanbyrd28 TO THE @AztecFB is on the board -- watch live on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/9xj1ALejYX— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2022
Hey @SportsCenter...have your #1⃣ play right here❕#SCTop10 | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/6xbNFYp8xw— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 13, 2022
HE WON'T GO DOWN @GeorgeHolani takes it 49 yards for a @BroncoSportsFB TD -- watch live on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/t6R6KkVsj9— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 13, 2022
Poetry in motion right there. @stefcobbs | #BleedBlue https://t.co/77fQX9GWK6— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 13, 2022
"GIVE ME THAT BALL!" -@hunt_xxvii— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 13, 2022
We heard it for sure. #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/PEXpSU9EW4
Put that on the highlight reel! pic.twitter.com/p9KDoWOK28— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 13, 2022
IKE FREAKING LARSEN!!!!@IkeLarsen19 pick 6️⃣‼️#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ANGrbFLeTv— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 13, 2022
HE GOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNEEEEEEE!!!!!— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 13, 2022
Week 12
TOUCHDOWN ➡️ @AztecFB— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 19, 2022
@FS1#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/czvwsw0n7r
A 49-yard touchdown run @AztecFB— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 19, 2022
Watch live on @FS1#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/2tAuhjVjdH
Touchdown RUNNNN @wyo_football— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2022
CBSSN#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/bmOQ7Xsk1x
Touchdown ➡️ @BroncoSportsFB— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2022
CBSSN#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/RRLdyX4QQh
.@AF_Football into the Endzone— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2022
FS2#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/RXScUjDlDC
ANOTHER PICK ➡️ @BroncoSportsFB— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2022
CBSSN#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/krRXgYjeY4
.@BlessedAthleteC breaks his way through the pile to put @USUFootball on the board!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2022
: @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/xzKHzSdveY
. .@jcropper_5 | @jakehaener10 | #GoDogs | CBSSN pic.twitter.com/VX6pcs2sfc— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 20, 2022
28-yard TOUCHDOWN ➡️ @CSUFootball— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2022
FS2#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/nBVnimwwZI
BLOCKED ❌— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 20, 2022
What's better than a blocked punt? Taking it back for a TD‼️@USUFootball goes up 21-6 on @FS1#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/xQSSyAjb0z
Cordeiro Cooks for the 2⃣nd time tonight❕— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 20, 2022
Watch on @FS1 #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/qExFp3ZRyz
Schager !!!!!!!— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 20, 2022
@specsportshi pic.twitter.com/Ti7PCYqcmX
First fumble return for a TD since 2016‼️ #BEaREBEL #9thIslandShowdown pic.twitter.com/4AZFTRasz6— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 20, 2022
Excuse me, pardon me, I have somewhere to be!— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 20, 2022
@specsportshi pic.twitter.com/ELCgvTUCNV
Week 13
Broncos go long for another @BroncoSportsFB touchdown!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
Boise State leads 14-0 on @CBS#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/gyiPR1kZro
Touchdown Blue! Boise State scores their 3rd of the day@BroncoSportsFB lead 21-0 on @CBS#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/H0hAux1kae— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
The senior scores on Senior Day!@BroncoSportsFB up 28-7 on @CBSSports#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/FlHL68Z0eS— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
65 yards to the house! @USUFootball with the touchdown!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
: @CBSSports#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/LO6TzPJk0Z
91 Yards! @BroncoSportsFB makes it 35-23— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
: @CBSSports#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/OjqfRDHMh1
PICK 6! @BroncoSportsFB defense with the TD!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
: @CBSSports#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/4JIFt3oeyL
Touchdown Colorado State! @CSUFootball find the endzone first on Senior Day— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
: @CBSSportsNet#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/YZgxvZww4T
Rams strike again!@CSUFootball leads 17-0 on @CBSSportsNet#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/KguGcHJAZO— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 25, 2022
⚠️SAFETY⚠️@evan_williams32 | #GoDogs | FS1 pic.twitter.com/g53mcxsk07— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 26, 2022
Cordeiro Cooks— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 26, 2022
Rinse and Repeat.
Career-high 9⃣th TD catch this season for Cooks which leads the MW
Watch on Spectrum Sports#AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/80MLvtuCzt
"That's ridiculous"— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 26, 2022
Cooks one handed catch...again.
Watch on Spectrum Sports#AllSpartans | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/rTuEhfgajB
Make that 2⃣0⃣ throwing TD's for Chev and 1⃣0⃣ receiving TD's for Cooks— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 26, 2022
Watch on Spectrum Sports #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/lcQ26fXzS6
The Wolf Pack find the endzone first in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon!@NevadaFootball lead 13-0 on the Mountain West Network#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/HxtxGLFCd7— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 26, 2022
Ever seen a DB score a TD⁉️ @imjohnoo YOU ARE WILD‼️ #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/kZTYIPW8zq— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 26, 2022
75 yards!!!— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) November 26, 2022
Nate Cox DEEP to B.J. Casteel put the Pack up 13-0!#BattleBorn // #HomeIsNevada pic.twitter.com/Q2SPwOJQeQ
Touchdown Rebels! @unlvfootball takes the 14-13 lead early in the 2nd on the Mountain West Network#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/lbkM2SVBpI— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 26, 2022
TOUCHDOWN BY @Nickywill_10 ‼️ #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/fSkzNqTdss— UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 27, 2022
Conference Championship
!@FresnoStateFB take the 7-3 lead on @CFBONFOX #AtThePeak | #MWFBChampionship | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/7fE2a2mNOD— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 3, 2022
TOUCHDOWN DAWGS‼️ @FresnoStateFB extends their lead at the ! pic.twitter.com/0hg3rOBOR3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022
!! @BroncoSportsFB runs it in on @CFBONFOX#AtThePeak | #MWFBChampionship | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/mIr3jLtVTs— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 4, 2022
Bowl Games:
The MWC account wasn’t doing their usual individual highlights for the bowl games for some reason, so highlights are few and far between.
Highlights from @FresnoStateFB's 29-6 win over Washington State to win the 2022 @LABowlGame #AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/VYSOJfSO6L— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 18, 2022
Textbook execution. pic.twitter.com/nUUkE1gjOZ https://t.co/XRtqsoCkez— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 18, 2022
Highlights from @BroncoSportsFB's 35-32 victory against North Texas to win the 2022 @FriscoBowlGame #AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/evWgD6KkeQ— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 18, 2022
Chev is baking #RoadToBoise I @CEFCU#ClimbTheMountain I #AllSpartans@ESPN pic.twitter.com/5sYiBYaCRk— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 20, 2022
Hamilton is having himself a game #RoadToBoise I @CEFCU#ClimbTheMountain I #AllSpartans@espn pic.twitter.com/4Bi2TNmSEJ— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 20, 2022
Highlights from @AF_Football’s 30-15 win over Baylor to win the @ArmedForcesBowl #AtThePeak | #FlyFightWin | #BowlForTheBrave pic.twitter.com/8tg1LalCZL— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 23, 2022
.@DG_RunItUp @ByronVaughns— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 27, 2022
OUR BALL!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/E15RZJiVUh
.@bcincoo ✈️ @cobbs_brian for 6️⃣‼️— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 27, 2022
ESPN#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Fq9HSRiyoo
