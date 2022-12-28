 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Peak Perspective: Top Plays of the 2022 Season

Relive the best highlights from the 2022 football season.

By MikeWittmann
Merry Christmas to all! Our gift to you is a quick trip down memory lane, looking at the top plays of the season. They are more or less in order all the back from week 0 through now, but there wasn’t really any cutoff for the number of plays we decided on. Just a good way to revisit the season and maybe get you missing football already. Enjoy!

Week 0

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Conference Championship

Bowl Games:

The MWC account wasn’t doing their usual individual highlights for the bowl games for some reason, so highlights are few and far between.

