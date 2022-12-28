Peak Perspective: Top Plays of the 2022 Season

Merry Christmas to all! Our gift to you is a quick trip down memory lane, looking at the top plays of the season. They are more or less in order all the back from week 0 through now, but there wasn’t really any cutoff for the number of plays we decided on. Just a good way to revisit the season and maybe get you missing football already. Enjoy!

Week 0

Week 1

Chev- ❕



32 yard touchdown and we are all knotted at 7



Watch on @NBCSAuthentic

#AllSpartans | #ClimbTheMountain pic.twitter.com/O55KiBIylu — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) September 2, 2022

Kairee does the dirty work...Olson with the touchdown and it's 14-7 Spartans❕



Watch on @NBCSAuthentic#AllSpartans | #ClimbTheMountain pic.twitter.com/DsqSAM7KhI — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) September 2, 2022

First TOUCHDOWN of the szn‼️ pic.twitter.com/BWoK0WDe6x — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) September 3, 2022

Boise State QB Taylen Green's first career touchdown is a 74-yard run!



He's 6'6". pic.twitter.com/udO0aNJt0a — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 4, 2022

Week 2

4Q | 6:07: Wall to wall for Washington!@BigmovesWash is the first in the @MountainWest this season and 26th in league history to return a kick 100 yards!@UNMLobos narrow the gap, trailing @BroncoSportsFB 31-14 live on @CBSSportsNet!



#AtThePEAK | #MWFB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/94EbrqDfgD — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 10, 2022

He hit the jets! @HawaiiFootball runs it in for a TD! pic.twitter.com/RdhWeG2psq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

BIG punt block and return by @rell4six puts the Aztecs up, 13-0, at Boise State!



Watch: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/2I0rAyxhLr — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) October 1, 2022

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

A little trickery from @taylengreen17



: FS1 pic.twitter.com/zGXygNWKEG — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 30, 2022

WOW@FresnoStateFB COMES UP WITH THE ONSIDE KICK pic.twitter.com/zQxyeTyw7E — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2022

Week 10

Eric McAlister.

Yes. He. Did. ️



: FS2 pic.twitter.com/6LVnp5XstO — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 6, 2022

Avery to the HOUSE and we're on the board QUICK!#Stalwart x #RamGrit pic.twitter.com/FJA5l6vmu2 — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 6, 2022

Week 11

Put that on the highlight reel! pic.twitter.com/p9KDoWOK28 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 13, 2022

Week 12

Cordeiro Cooks for the 2⃣nd time tonight❕



Watch on @FS1 #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/qExFp3ZRyz — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 20, 2022

Excuse me, pardon me, I have somewhere to be!



@specsportshi pic.twitter.com/ELCgvTUCNV — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 20, 2022

Week 13

Cordeiro Cooks



Rinse and Repeat.



Career-high 9⃣th TD catch this season for Cooks which leads the MW



Watch on Spectrum Sports#AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/80MLvtuCzt — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 26, 2022

"That's ridiculous"



Cooks one handed catch...again.



Watch on Spectrum Sports#AllSpartans | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/rTuEhfgajB — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 26, 2022

Make that 2⃣0⃣ throwing TD's for Chev and 1⃣0⃣ receiving TD's for Cooks



Watch on Spectrum Sports #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/lcQ26fXzS6 — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 26, 2022

The Wolf Pack find the endzone first in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon!@NevadaFootball lead 13-0 on the Mountain West Network#AtThePeak | #MWFB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/HxtxGLFCd7 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 26, 2022

75 yards!!!



Nate Cox DEEP to B.J. Casteel put the Pack up 13-0!#BattleBorn // #HomeIsNevada pic.twitter.com/Q2SPwOJQeQ — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) November 26, 2022

Conference Championship

TOUCHDOWN DAWGS‼️ @FresnoStateFB extends their lead at the ! pic.twitter.com/0hg3rOBOR3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

Bowl Games:

The MWC account wasn’t doing their usual individual highlights for the bowl games for some reason, so highlights are few and far between.