 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 12-27-22

Get up to speed on the last two MW bowl games and prepare for the start of basketball conference play!

By RudyEspino
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Utah State at Boise State

We have reached the week that will see the final MW football games for this season and the start of what appears to be a very competitive conference basketball season. Today’s links/content endeavors tries to get you ready on both of those happenings along with other news/notes from around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

Matt Wadleigh’s Dec. 27-30 Mountain West Bowl Previews

With San Diego State losing in Hawaii over the weekend, the MW now stands at 3-2 in this year’s bowl record with two more bowl games left. SuperWest Sports’ Matt Wadleigh previews these last two games along with his prediction on final scores.

Ex-Nebraska defensive coordinator lands on Andy Avalos’ Broncos staff

Eric Chinander, a two-time Broyles Award nominee along with NFL coaching experience, comes to Boise to replace Frank Maile as defensive line coach.

Colorado transfer QB Brendon Lewis, a former four-star recruit, commits to Nevada football

The former four star recruit out of high school announced that he is transferring to the Wolf Pack. Lewis would transfer with three years of college eligibility available.

This NIL means more than nothing

MW Basketball News

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Lobos in Top 25 for first time since 2014, San Diego State is “also receiving votes” category

Current NET rankings

MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Dec. 26

A first-time honoree joins a three-peat one in this week’s MW Players of the Week announcement.

ROTHSTEIN 45: Week 8

College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein’s weekly ranking. He is not as high on New Mexico as the AP, but he does list two other MW teams in this week’s edition.

Steve Alford is bullish on Nevada’s NCAA Tournament at-large résumé after non-league

With a 10-3 nonconference record and a strong NET ranking, head coach Steve Alford feels confident as the Wolf Pack heads to the start of conference play later this week.

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Bowl Week #2
  • Later today: The Recruiting Road So Far: Fresno State
  • Later today: The First Responder Bowl
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Top Players of the 2022 Season
  • Coming Wednesday: The Recruiting Road So Far: Hawaii

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...