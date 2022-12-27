Mountaintop View 12-27-22

We have reached the week that will see the final MW football games for this season and the start of what appears to be a very competitive conference basketball season. Today’s links/content endeavors tries to get you ready on both of those happenings along with other news/notes from around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

With San Diego State losing in Hawaii over the weekend, the MW now stands at 3-2 in this year’s bowl record with two more bowl games left. SuperWest Sports’ Matt Wadleigh previews these last two games along with his prediction on final scores.

Eric Chinander, a two-time Broyles Award nominee along with NFL coaching experience, comes to Boise to replace Frank Maile as defensive line coach.

The former four star recruit out of high school announced that he is transferring to the Wolf Pack. Lewis would transfer with three years of college eligibility available.

This NIL means more than nothing

What role does Boise State's collective play in making sure players don't leave? | via @jordankaye_23https://t.co/MbADnRHitJ — NIL Newsstand (@NILNewsstand) December 26, 2022

MW Basketball News

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Lobos in Top 25 for first time since 2014, San Diego State is “also receiving votes” category

Current NET rankings

Monday morning MWC NET rankings:

14-New Mexico

22-Utah St

38-SDSU

51-UNLV

59-Nevada

61-Boise St

84-Colorado St

127-SJSU

151-Air Force

199-Fresno St

218-Wyoming — Eric Frandsen (@efrandsen) December 26, 2022

A first-time honoree joins a three-peat one in this week’s MW Players of the Week announcement.

College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein’s weekly ranking. He is not as high on New Mexico as the AP, but he does list two other MW teams in this week’s edition.

With a 10-3 nonconference record and a strong NET ranking, head coach Steve Alford feels confident as the Wolf Pack heads to the start of conference play later this week.

