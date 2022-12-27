Mountaintop View 12-27-22

We have reached the week that will see the final MW football games for this season and the start of what appears to be a very competitive conference basketball season. Today’s links/content endeavors tries to get you ready on both of those happenings along with other news/notes from around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!!
MW Football News
Matt Wadleigh’s Dec. 27-30 Mountain West Bowl Previews
With San Diego State losing in Hawaii over the weekend, the MW now stands at 3-2 in this year’s bowl record with two more bowl games left. SuperWest Sports’ Matt Wadleigh previews these last two games along with his prediction on final scores.
Ex-Nebraska defensive coordinator lands on Andy Avalos’ Broncos staff
Eric Chinander, a two-time Broyles Award nominee along with NFL coaching experience, comes to Boise to replace Frank Maile as defensive line coach.
Colorado transfer QB Brendon Lewis, a former four-star recruit, commits to Nevada football
The former four star recruit out of high school announced that he is transferring to the Wolf Pack. Lewis would transfer with three years of college eligibility available.
This NIL means more than nothing
What role does Boise State's collective play in making sure players don't leave? | via @jordankaye_23https://t.co/MbADnRHitJ— NIL Newsstand (@NILNewsstand) December 26, 2022
MW Basketball News
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
Lobos in Top 25 for first time since 2014, San Diego State is “also receiving votes” category
New AP POLL!— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 26, 2022
1. Purdue
2. UConn
3. Houston
4. Kansas
5. Arizona
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Alabama
9. Arkansas
10. Gonzaga
11. UCLA— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 26, 2022
12. Baylor
13. Virginia
14. Miami
15. Wisconsin
16. Indiana
17. Duke
18. TCU
19. Kentucky
20. Auburn
21. Mississippi State
22. New Mexico
T-22. Xavier
24. West Virginia
25. North Carolina
Current NET rankings
Monday morning MWC NET rankings:— Eric Frandsen (@efrandsen) December 26, 2022
14-New Mexico
22-Utah St
38-SDSU
51-UNLV
59-Nevada
61-Boise St
84-Colorado St
127-SJSU
151-Air Force
199-Fresno St
218-Wyoming
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Dec. 26
A first-time honoree joins a three-peat one in this week’s MW Players of the Week announcement.
ROTHSTEIN 45: Week 8
College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein’s weekly ranking. He is not as high on New Mexico as the AP, but he does list two other MW teams in this week’s edition.
Steve Alford is bullish on Nevada’s NCAA Tournament at-large résumé after non-league
With a 10-3 nonconference record and a strong NET ranking, head coach Steve Alford feels confident as the Wolf Pack heads to the start of conference play later this week.
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Bowl Week #2
- Later today: The Recruiting Road So Far: Fresno State
- Later today: The First Responder Bowl
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The Top Players of the 2022 Season
- Coming Wednesday: The Recruiting Road So Far: Hawaii
