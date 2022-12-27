The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Week #2

The Mountain West went 2-0 during the opening weekend of bowl season with Fresno State defeating Washington State in convincing fashion and Boise State narrowly defeating North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. The second week of bowl season featured three more teams in action. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments of this past week.

The Good

Air Force Embraces the Elements

The Falcons took on the Big 12’s Baylor in a frigid Armed Forces Bowl. The Falcon defense rose to the occasion holding Baylor to 15 points. In his final game for Air Force, Haaziq Daniels threw for 103 yards on only seven attempts and added another 81 yards on the ground. Senior running back and Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, Brad Roberts, had another solid game, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bad

Turnovers Doom the Spartans

San Jose State and Eastern Michigan went to battle in Boise, Idaho looking to take home the Potato Bowl trophy. The Spartans were able to jump out to a quick lead, but multiple turnovers and a poor defensive showing had them behind 30-13 at the half. A big passing day by San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was not enough to mount a late comeback, as the Spartans suffered the Mountain West’s first loss of the bowl season with a 41-27 defeat at the hands of Eastern Michigan.

The Ugly

Aztecs Dominate the Stat Sheet But Fall Short

Imagine holding a team to -66 rushing yards and 170 total yards while still finding a way to lose. That is exactly what happened to the Aztecs. San Diego State outgained MTSU by nearly 200 yards, but five turnovers are difficult to overcome. Quarterback Jalen Mayden threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns but accounted for four turnovers. This is one of those losses that is really difficult to swallow. By all accounts, the Aztecs looked like the better team but still managed to fall short.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which moments from this past week stood out to you?