First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs Memphis. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

Tuesday, December 27th

Utah State vs Memphis (1:15 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN | Try Sling TV

Utah State/Memphis: -7.5 Memphis, O/U: 60.5

Utah State: The Aggies were a hot team in the second half of the season, nearly pulling off an upset in their last regular season game. However, they have not played in over a month, which could mean they are healthy and ready to go, or it could mean they are rusty and have lost the momentum built over October and November. If nothing else, Utah State will likely come out looking to be dynamic on offense and get a lead early with some big plays. Memphis will be a tough matchup and it will be a good opportunity to see how far the Aggies have come.

