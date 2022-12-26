Mountaintop View 12-26-22. Aztecs falter, Aggie preview, Cowboy recruiting, Rebel legend, USU hoops

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas. We have the last of the Mountain West bowl games this week, but conference basketball games are starting this week. Plus, recruiting content. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Things did not go according to plan for San Diego State. It was a back-and-forth game, with six lead changes and an initial 14-0 Aztec lead. But Middle Tennessee State kept hanging around, and SDSU couldn’t put them away. Finishing 7-6, it was a bit of a disappointing season for the Aztecs.

The next MWC bowl game is tomorrow, featuring Utah State and Memphis. This post seems to think Memphis could be a tough matchup, and their record is deceiving. However, Coach Anderson seems to think the same about his Aggies team, citing how much better they were towards the end of the season. Be sure to tune in on Tuesday.

Alex Taylor provides a deeper look into the Wyoming recruiting class. The coaches are very excited about their running back transfer and he figures to step into a key role right away next year. They also think they have found their quarterback of the future. The Cowboys staff also likes the size of many of the players in this class, especially in the trenches. Wyoming has never had an issue identifying talent they can develop and it doesn’t appear to be a problem in this class either.

The Passing of a legend.

We were saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Warkentien earlier today.



Mark was a big part of the Runnin' Rebels' success under Coach Tarkanian. He was an assistant coach at UNLV from 1981-87. pic.twitter.com/tEfqTxKK2w — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 24, 2022

Aggies resume their winning ways.

Merry Christmas to all, and to the Cougars good night!



#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/0ZJ2WoZ8MT — USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) December 26, 2022

On the horizon: