MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-26-22. Signing Day follow up.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
Signing Day has come and gone and the big recruiting push has ended and things will slow down over the next few weeks for the dead period.
However, there was still a ton of recruiting news before and on National Letter of Intent day. And over the days since then, lots of offers have been handed out. Expect the offers to continue, most likely with transfer players and high school recruits in the 2024 class and beyond.
Several teams had big weeks, notably Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah State, and UNLV. However, this week will go to the Rebels for all the offers they are handing out for future classes. They take the cover photo this week.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Air Force: 7
- Colorado State: 6
- Boise State: 5
- Nevada: 5
- Hawaii: 4
- San Diego State: 4
- San Jose State: 3
- UNLV: 3
- Fresno State: 2
- New Mexico: 2
- Wyoming: 2
- Utah State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
From now until January 13th, we are in a Dead Period.
RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022
RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022
Next College Student Athlete says:
The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.
While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56
Visit Recap
Commitment Spotlight
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- RB Roman Bradley was offered by Air Force
- Transfer DE Jaden Navarrette was offered by Boise State
- Transfer DT Sheldon Newton was offered by Boise State
- Transfer OL Ian Fitzgerald was offered by Boise State
- Transfer DB Jason Maitre was offered by Boise State
- 2024 WR/DB Makhi Frazier was offered by Boise State
- 2024 RB Jalen Dupree was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 OL/DL Colter Alberding was offered by Colorado State
- DT Jason Roberts II was offered by Fresno State
- JUCO DB Kendren Smith was offered by Hawaii
- JUCO DB Tori Mulkey was offered by Nevada
- JUCO OL Caleb Walker was offered by Nevada
- JUCO OL John Bolles was offered by Nevada
- JUCO WR Arcelles JohnsonJr was offered by Nevada
- Transfer WR Josh Kelly was offered by Nevada
- Transfer TE Jake Roberts was offered by Nevada
- 2024 QB Luke Moga was offered by Nevada
- 2024 QB Anthony Wolter was offered by Nevada
- 2024 QB Ryland Jessee was offered by Nevada
- 2024 QB Dermaricus Davis was offered by Nevada
- Transfer LS Brendan Durkin was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO DE Ezra Christensen was offered by SDSU
- JUCO K Gabriel Plascencia was offered by SDSU and SJSU
- Transfer LB Cody Moon was offered by SDSU
- 2024 DE Mardale Rowe was offered by SJSU
- ATH Rashawn Jackson was offered by UNLV
- TE Jacob Alvarez was offered by UNLV
- 2024 TE Max LeBlanc was offerd UNLV
- 2024 TE Dillon Hipp was offered by UNLV
- 2024 TE Roger Saleapaga was offered by UNLV
- 2024 TE Decker DeGraaf was offered by UNLV
- 2024 RB Micah Kaapana was offered by UNLV
- 2024 ATH Rahshawn Clark was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DT Isaia Molofaha Faga was offered by UNLV
- 2024 TE/DE TJ Lindsey was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DL Charleston Collins was offered by UNLV
- 2024 ATH Jason Mitchell II was offered by UNLV
- 2024 OL Wade Helton was offered by UNLV
- 2024 OL Brent Helton was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DE Caleb Redd was offered by UNLV
- 2024 TE Kyle Brody was offered by UNLV
- 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher was offered by UNLV
- 2025 LB Jason King was offered by UNLV
- 2025 OL Drew Makoa-Kapi’i Hill was offered by UNLV
- 2025 WR/DB LaMason Waller lll was offered by UNLV
- 2025 LB Parker Meese was offered by UNLV
- 2025 ATH Noah Westbrook was offered by UNLV
- 2025 WR/DB Logan Christensen was offered by UNLV
- 2026 DB Cory Lavender Jr was offered by UNLV
- 2026 QB Jackson Presley was offered by UNLV
- 2026 DB Therman Williams was offered by UNLV
- 2026 DB Gavin Hall was offered by UNLV
- 2026 WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was offered by UNLV
- JUCO DB Michael Coats Jr was offered by Utah State
- WR Jared Gipson was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
Commits
This list reflects only commitments made prior to Wednesday. For the full list of commitments, see our signing day tracker.
- LB Chase Martin committed to Boise State
- DB Gabe Tahir committed to Boise State
- TE Matt Wagner committed to Boise State
- JUCO DB A’marion McCoy committed to Boise State
- Transfer DB Titus Toler committed to Boise State
- Transfer WR Chase Penry committed to Boise State
- JUCO TE Vince Brown committed to Colorado State
- Transfer K Ashton Wolff committed to Colorado State
- Transfer DB Tyrell Grayson committed to Colorado State
- JUCO DB Tim Grear committed to Fresno State
- JUCO OL Caleb Barajas committed to Fresno State
- LB Matthew Bailiff committed to Hawaii
- WR Eddie Osei-Nketia committed to Hawaii
- LB Junior Fiaui committed to Hawaii
- ATH Domata Peko Jr committed to Hawaii
- Transfer OL Joshua Atkins committed to Hawaii
- DB Bishop Turner committed to Nevada
- JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki committed to Nevada
- JUCO WR Alex Murrell committed to New Mexico
- JUCO WR Duke Miller committed to New Mexico
- OL Matthew Greene committed to UNLV
- ATH Zakkarii Black committed to Utah State
- WR Charlie Holbrook committed to Utah State
- OL Jr Sia committed to Utah State
- OL Jarvis Griffiths committed to Utah State
- JUCO TE Isaiah Alonzo committed to Utah State
- DB Samuel Dunnell committed to SDSU
- Transfer DB DJ Harvey committed to SJSU
Decommits
- Transfer OL Trevor Radosevich decommitted from Colorado State
- DB Imari Conley decommitted from Fresno State
- WR Aiden Meeks decommitted from UNLV
