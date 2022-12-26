MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-26-22. Signing Day follow up.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Signing Day has come and gone and the big recruiting push has ended and things will slow down over the next few weeks for the dead period.

However, there was still a ton of recruiting news before and on National Letter of Intent day. And over the days since then, lots of offers have been handed out. Expect the offers to continue, most likely with transfer players and high school recruits in the 2024 class and beyond.

Several teams had big weeks, notably Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah State, and UNLV. However, this week will go to the Rebels for all the offers they are handing out for future classes. They take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Colorado State: 6

Boise State : 5

: 5 Nevada: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

San Jose State: 3

UNLV: 3

Fresno State: 2

New Mexico: 2

Wyoming: 2

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until January 13th, we are in a Dead Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

RB Roman Bradley was offered by Air Force

Transfer DE Jaden Navarrette was offered by Boise State

Navarrette Transfer DT Sheldon Newton was offered by Boise State

Transfer OL Ian Fitzgerald was offered by Boise State

Transfer DB Jason Maitre was offered by Boise State

Jason Maitre was offered by Boise State 2024 WR/DB Makhi Frazier was offered by Boise State

2024 RB Jalen Dupree was offered by Colorado State

2025 OL/DL Colter Alberding was offered by Colorado State

DT Jason Roberts II was offered by Fresno State

JUCO DB Kendren Smith was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Tori Mulkey was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL Caleb Walker was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL John Bolles was offered by Nevada

JUCO WR Arcelles JohnsonJr was offered by Nevada

Transfer WR Josh Kelly was offered by Nevada

Transfer TE Jake Roberts was offered by Nevada

2024 QB Luke Moga was offered by Nevada

2024 QB Anthony Wolter was offered by Nevada

2024 QB Ryland Jessee was offered by Nevada

2024 QB Dermaricus Davis was offered by Nevada

Dermaricus Davis was offered by Nevada Transfer LS Brendan Durkin was offered by New Mexico

JUCO DE Ezra Christensen was offered by SDSU

JUCO K Gabriel Plascencia was offered by SDSU and SJSU

Transfer LB Cody Moon was offered by SDSU

2024 DE Mardale Rowe was offered by SJSU

ATH Rashawn Jackson was offered by UNLV

TE Jacob Alvarez was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Max LeBlanc was offerd UNLV

2024 TE Dillon Hipp was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Roger Saleapaga was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Decker DeGraaf was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Micah Kaapana was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Rahshawn Clark was offered by UNLV

2024 DT Isaia Molofaha Faga was offered by UNLV

2024 TE/DE TJ Lindsey was offered by UNLV

2024 DL Charleston Collins was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Jason Mitchell II was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Wade Helton was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Brent Helton was offered by UNLV

2024 DE Caleb Redd was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Kyle Brody was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Cornell Hatcher was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Jason King was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Drew Makoa-Kapi’i Hill was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB LaMason Waller lll was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Parker Meese was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Noah Westbrook was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Logan Christensen was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Cory Lavender Jr was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Jackson Presley was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Therman Williams was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Gavin Hall was offered by UNLV

2026 WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was offered by UNLV

JUCO DB Michael Coats Jr was offered by Utah State

WR Jared Gipson was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits

This list reflects only commitments made prior to Wednesday. For the full list of commitments, see our signing day tracker.

LB Chase Martin committed to Boise State

DB Gabe Tahir committed to Boise State

TE Matt Wagner committed to Boise State

JUCO DB A’marion McCoy committed to Boise State

Transfer DB Titus Toler committed to Boise State

Transfer WR Chase Penry committed to Boise State

JUCO TE Vince Brown committed to Colorado State

Transfer K Ashton Wolff committed to Colorado State

Transfer DB Tyrell Grayson committed to Colorado State

JUCO DB Tim Grear committed to Fresno State

JUCO OL Caleb Barajas committed to Fresno State

LB Matthew Bailiff committed to Hawaii

WR Eddie Osei-Nketia committed to Hawaii

Eddie Osei-Nketia committed to Hawaii LB Junior Fiaui committed to Hawaii

ATH Domata Peko Jr committed to Hawaii

Transfer OL Joshua Atkins committed to Hawaii

Joshua Atkins committed to Hawaii DB Bishop Turner committed to Nevada

JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki committed to Nevada

JUCO WR Alex Murrell committed to New Mexico

JUCO WR Duke Miller committed to New Mexico

OL Matthew Greene committed to UNLV

ATH Zakkarii Black committed to Utah State

WR Charlie Holbrook committed to Utah State

OL Jr Sia committed to Utah State

OL Jarvis Griffiths committed to Utah State

JUCO TE Isaiah Alonzo committed to Utah State

DB Samuel Dunnell committed to SDSU

Transfer DB DJ Harvey committed to SJSU

Decommits

Transfer OL Trevor Radosevich decommitted from Colorado State

DB Imari Conley decommitted from Fresno State

WR Aiden Meeks decommitted from UNLV

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.