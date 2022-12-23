Mountaintop View 12-23-22

We start with some very sad new for Aztec fans. Our hearts go out to all Aztecs on the loss of one of your greats. There are other links/content on what’s going on around the conference. When you finish you can go and complete your Christmas shopping!

MW Football News

Sad news as former Aztec and Super Bowl Champion passes away at age 31.

Gone way too soon. We'll miss you, Ronnie. https://t.co/rMdnF7lcmu pic.twitter.com/5U5mFAE7qT — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 22, 2022

A transfer QB from UCF headlines the Bulldogs’ signing class on the first day of Early Signing for 2023.

San Diego State went heavy on linemen along with a dual-threat QB prospect in a class loaded with quality.

With their QB verbal commit taking a late official visit to a P5 school, uncertainty was there at the beginning of Early Signing Day on Wednesday for the Aggies. How did they make out?

MW Basketball News

Boise State win streaks emphatically stopped by Santa Clara

Final: Santa Clara 73, Boise State 58 pic.twitter.com/0hzXFmjf1Z — Rachel Roberts (@ByRachelRoberts) December 22, 2022

Rams fall short in latest game....

Takeaways from a frustrating night for Colorado State as the cold shooting keeps the Rams from taking what was a winnable game against USC https://t.co/91AS5yy6in — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) December 22, 2022

After the Aztecs’ latest win, here is a recap of where they are offensively and which player is carrying them so far along with news that a former coach is still not being recognized for what many consider a Hall-of-Fame college coaching career.

Lady Rebels take care of business

That's game. Kiara Jackson drops a career-high 21 points and Desi-Rae Young puts 30 on the Lumberjacks. pic.twitter.com/Vg7bG9f0lv — UNLV Lady Rebels (@UNLVLadyRebels) December 22, 2022

Going toe-to-toe with P5 Mississippi State halfway through the third quarter in the Sun Coast Challenge in Port Richey, FL, what happened down the stretch for New Mexico?

