Mountain West Reacts Results: Bowl Games and Signing Day.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Bulldogs impress.

Almost half of you said Fresno State looked impressive in their bowl game. Also, a high number also said they looked as expected.

Things look good for the Mountain West

The conference usually does well during bowl season and voters think the same will occur this year. Looking at SDSU, Utah State, and Wyoming, 68% say they will win two games and nearly 20% think they will go undefeated.

Trouble with Memphis?

Out of the three remaining bowl games, over half of you think Utah State will have the toughest challenge with Memphis. However, a good amount also seem to think Wyoming’s transfers will have them short-handed enough where things could get interesting against Ohio.

Happy with recruiting.

Two-thirds of voters are happy with the way things are going with their team’s recruiting efforts. On the other hand, almost a third of you think there is a lot of work to be done still.