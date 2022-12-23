Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee, game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

It’s time for another bowl game. Here’s what you need to know:
Saturday, December 24th
Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN | Try Sling TV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Middle Tennesee/San Diego State: -7 San Diego State, O/U: 49.5
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
San Diego State: The Aztecs were a good team this year but turned a bit of a corner on offense with their quarterback change. However, they are still a run-heavy team and expect them to go to the ground early and often in this game. Their defense should have no issues handling the Blue Raiders, and though it may not be a high-scoring affair, SDSU will likely win this one comfortably.
Who Will Win:
Who will win?
11%
Middle Tennessee
88%
San Diego State
