Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee, game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

By MikeWittmann Updated
San Diego State v New Mexico Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

It’s time for another bowl game. Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday, December 24th

Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Middle Tennesee/San Diego State: -7 San Diego State, O/U: 49.5

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

San Diego State: The Aztecs were a good team this year but turned a bit of a corner on offense with their quarterback change. However, they are still a run-heavy team and expect them to go to the ground early and often in this game. Their defense should have no issues handling the Blue Raiders, and though it may not be a high-scoring affair, SDSU will likely win this one comfortably.

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 11%
    Middle Tennessee
    (1 vote)
  • 88%
    San Diego State
    (8 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.

