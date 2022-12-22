 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 12-22-22

Look back at signing day, Haaziq Daniels’ last game as a Falcon, hoops scores and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Air Force at San Diego State Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Signing day was yesterday, be sure to check out Mike Wittmann’s extensive coverage today and in the coming days

Keeler: CSU football coach Jay Norvell on National Signing Day and sharing Colorado with Deion Sanders? “We’re going to want to beat CU, whomever the coach is.”

Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell and his staff put together an impressive recruiting class, a standout in the Mountain West. The Colorado spotlight, however, belongs to Deion Sanders as of late. Read above to see what Norvell thinks of that.

Quarterback Haaziq Daniels hopes last turn in the spotlight for Air Force produces another victory

Air Force takes on Baylor today on ESPN in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. This is Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels’ last time leading the Falcons. Read above.

The Lobos are one of the few remaining unbeatens

Tune in tonight to watch AFA take on the world’s largest bear

Potentially big jolt for the 2023 Broncos

Jake Haener’s successor?

Hoops scores from last night

On The Horizon:

Today - Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs Baylor. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

Today - The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Air Force

Today - Preview: Aztecs take on Middle Tennessee State in the Easypost Hawaii Bowl

