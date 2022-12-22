Mountaintop View 12-22-22

Signing day was yesterday, be sure to check out Mike Wittmann’s extensive coverage today and in the coming days
Keeler: CSU football coach Jay Norvell on National Signing Day and sharing Colorado with Deion Sanders? “We’re going to want to beat CU, whomever the coach is.”
Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell and his staff put together an impressive recruiting class, a standout in the Mountain West. The Colorado spotlight, however, belongs to Deion Sanders as of late. Read above to see what Norvell thinks of that.
Quarterback Haaziq Daniels hopes last turn in the spotlight for Air Force produces another victory
Air Force takes on Baylor today on ESPN in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. This is Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels’ last time leading the Falcons. Read above.
The Lobos are one of the few remaining unbeatens
And we're the three best friends that anyone could have pic.twitter.com/2malsow6Dy— New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) December 21, 2022
Tune in tonight to watch AFA take on the world’s largest bear
Ready to go to work pic.twitter.com/OhDo2Nbhd2— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) December 21, 2022
Potentially big jolt for the 2023 Broncos
New OC Bush Hamdan said "all indications" point toward Holani playing another season at Boise State.— (@MikeFPrater) December 21, 2022
Jake Haener’s successor?
C O M M 1 T T E D pic.twitter.com/SDeKLvNye3— Mikey Keene (@Mikey_Keene) December 21, 2022
Hoops scores from last night
Never a doubt #BattleBorn // #PackParty pic.twitter.com/SOXsSreEX7— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) December 22, 2022
Final from Phoenix.— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) December 22, 2022
Cowboys 54 | Saint Mary’s 66 pic.twitter.com/9MOextSNGg
