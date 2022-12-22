Mountaintop View 12-22-22

Signing day was yesterday, be sure to check out Mike Wittmann’s extensive coverage today and in the coming days

Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell and his staff put together an impressive recruiting class, a standout in the Mountain West. The Colorado spotlight, however, belongs to Deion Sanders as of late. Read above to see what Norvell thinks of that.

Air Force takes on Baylor today on ESPN in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. This is Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels’ last time leading the Falcons. Read above.

The Lobos are one of the few remaining unbeatens

And we're the three best friends that anyone could have pic.twitter.com/2malsow6Dy — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) December 21, 2022

Tune in tonight to watch AFA take on the world’s largest bear

Ready to go to work pic.twitter.com/OhDo2Nbhd2 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) December 21, 2022

Potentially big jolt for the 2023 Broncos

New OC Bush Hamdan said "all indications" point toward Holani playing another season at Boise State. — (@MikeFPrater) December 21, 2022

Jake Haener’s successor?

C O M M 1 T T E D pic.twitter.com/SDeKLvNye3 — Mikey Keene (@Mikey_Keene) December 21, 2022

Hoops scores from last night

Final from Phoenix.



Cowboys 54 | Saint Mary’s 66 pic.twitter.com/9MOextSNGg — Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) December 22, 2022

