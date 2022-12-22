Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs Baylor. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

It’s time for another bowl game. Here’s what you need to know:
Thursday, December 22th
Air Force vs Baylor (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN | Try Sling TV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Air Force/Baylor: -5.5 Baylor, O/U: 48.5
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
Air Force: The Falcons are sending off a lot of seniors in this game and figure to be a tough matchup due to their talent as well as their system. Baylor won’t be used to defending the triple option, even if they have superior athletes. However, the Falcons know exactly what they are doing and will treat it as their other games: run the ball early and often, play tough, disciplined defense, and control the clock. If they get a lead, Baylor could start to panic which would play to AFA’s advantage.
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
72%
Air Force
-
27%
Baylor
