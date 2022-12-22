Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs Baylor. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

It’s time for another bowl game. Here’s what you need to know:

Thursday, December 22th

Air Force vs Baylor (5:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN | Try Sling TV

College bowl games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the college football games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now! Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of college football this season.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Air Force/Baylor: -5.5 Baylor, O/U: 48.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Air Force: The Falcons are sending off a lot of seniors in this game and figure to be a tough matchup due to their talent as well as their system. Baylor won’t be used to defending the triple option, even if they have superior athletes. However, the Falcons know exactly what they are doing and will treat it as their other games: run the ball early and often, play tough, disciplined defense, and control the clock. If they get a lead, Baylor could start to panic which would play to AFA’s advantage.

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Air Force

Baylor vote view results 72% Air Force (8 votes)

27% Baylor (3 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.