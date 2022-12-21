Mountaintop View 12-21-22. No potatoes for SJSU, Wolf Pack football to MBB team? All-American, NET, POTW

It’s hump day, and signing day is just two weeks away. Plus, bowl games are happening as well as basketball games. Plus, this little thing called Christmas is on the horizon. To get all of that a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.
Spartans can’t get going in Potato Bowl.
Unfortunately, San Jose State looked pretty lifeless in the bowl game. They couldn’t get much going on offense, as QB Chevan Cordiero had a very off game, throwing a first-half interception and two overall, although he did notch 3 TDs and go over 300 yards passing. The run game was thwarted and the normally stout Spartan defense gave up 41 points, 30 in the first-half. It will be a sour ending for the core of the SJSU team playing their last college game.
Football players to the Nevada MBB team?
There have been discussions, according to Chris Murray. The basketball Wolf Pack has been playing with only 8 healthy players much of the season due to injuries. Plus, there is a precedent for it, as Nevada pulled two football players during their 2018 season. Coach Wilson has apparently given Coach Alford the okay to take a few players as walk-ons. Which football players would transition the best to the hardwood?
Cochran an All-American.
Isaac Cochran has getting all the recognition after a sensational season blocking for Brad Roberts and the rest of the Falcon rushing attack. He was recently named a second-team All-American by Walter Camp. He was also a Sporting News All-American during the season, plus a first-team All-Mountain West selection. He will graduate this semester and is pursuing the NFL, delaying his commission.
NET Rankings
Mountain West NET rankings as of Monday:— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) December 19, 2022
10 Utah State
21 New Mexico
38 San Diego State
39 Boise State
55 Nevada
59 UNLV
79 Colorado State
145 San Jose State
156 Air Force
227 Fresno State
230 Wyoming#mwbb
WBB Player of the Week
Yanina Todorova recorded her second career double-double in @FresnoStateWBB's win against Utah Valley— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 19, 2022
She scored 14 points and grabbed 11 boards in the win‼️#AtThePEAK | #MWWBB | #MakingHerMark | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/KOMbS3b7Yz
