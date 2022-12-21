Peak Perspective: Reviewing the Mountain West 2019 Recruiting Class

With signing day today, this week’s Peak Perspective will take on a recruiting theme. When I started doing recruited-related posts in February of 2018, I had the thought that reviewing them in a few years would be a fun exercise. Today, that thought will finally come to fruition.

This post will review our projections from the class of 2019. As everyone should know, recruiting is not an exact science. Much like the weather, rankings and projections are based on the best info had at the time. Just because it’s not perfectly accurate doesn’t mean it isn’t beneficial. With that being said, this post is probably for both the “recruiting rankings are awesome” group, as well as the “stars don’t matter” people, as both will be justified in this post. Looking back at the class of 2019, it will show that some players who were projected to be impact players fulfilled that potential. Also, some didn’t come close at all to doing so. And, some players were late-bloomers or diamonds in the rough, greatly exceeding their expectations. It’s a fun exercise to do with a new class signing their letters of intent today.

For those who wish to look back, here is the signing day tracker from this class. Also, the MWCConnection All-Mountain West recruit team and top 10 players posts from 2019.

The MWC 2019 All-Recruit Teams

Quarterback

First team:

Hank Bachmeier (Boise State): He burst on the scene but couldn’t recapture the initial magic and transferred.

Second team:

Levi Williams (Wyoming): Williams started off and on, but was inconsistent and ended up transferring to Utah State where he is in a reserve role.

Missed:

Running back

First team:

George Holani (Boise State): Won the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award. He has battled injuries since but has been one of the best RBs in the conference when healthy.

Second team:

Justin Dinka (San Diego State): He redshirted and transferred to Indiana State

Missed: Brad Roberts (Air Force), Jaylen Warren (Utah State), Titus Swen (Wyoming)

Wide Receiver

First team:

Jalen Cropper (Fresno State): Cropper has steadily been one of the best WRs in the conference the past few seasons, getting better each year.

Khyheem Waleed (Boise State): Transferred

Second team:

Ty McCullough (Colorado State): He had a pretty good year in 2021 before transferring

Jaylen Hearst (Colorado State): He hasn’t done much at all.

Missed: Dante Wright (Colorado State), Melquan Stovall (Nevada), Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)

Tight End

First team:

Henry Ikahihifo (Nevada): He played two years with Nevada and recorded some stats. Then he transferred and now plays OLB for Cal.

Second team:

Dominick Mazotti (San Jose State): Has played here and there in a backup role.

Missed: Kyle Patterson (Air Force)

Flex

First team:

Keegan Duncan (Boise State): Transferred before playing in a game (I think he had an injury his first season too).

Second team:

Lincoln Victor (Hawaii): He has a promising true freshman campaign and appeared on the brink of being a star. Then, he followed Coach Rolovich to Washington State

Missed: N/A

Offensive Line

First team:

Ben Dooley (Boise State): He has cemented himself along the Bronco starting OL.

Justin Scrempos (San Jose State): He hasn’t done much

Joey Capra (San Diego State): He transferred to Nevada and is one of their starters.

Nathan Peterson (Air Force): Ended up transferring

Zac Welch (Nevada): In a bit of an odd story, Welch spent his first two years at Nevada before transferring to a junior college and then transferred back to Nevada after the coaching change.

Second team:

Cade Briggs (New Mexico): Briggs was a cornerstone for the Lobo OL before transferring to Texas Tech

Jackson Owens (Utah State): He doesn’t appear to be playing much.

Carlos Harrison (Wyoming): He is still on the team but doesn’t appear to be playing.

Caden Hillborn (Hawaii): He hasn't seen the field much.

Jack Lookabaugh (Wyoming): Still on the team but not in the lineup.

Missed: Thor Paglialong (Air Force)

Defensive Line

First team:

Breylon Garcia (Nevada): He played off and on over three years before transferring, but couldn’t find a role.

Dylan Hall (Boise State): Redshirted and transferred. Ended up at Ariziona State after junior college.

Alonzo Hall (Wyoming): He left the team after two seasons.

Demetris Dorceus (Air Force): He is a thrower on the FIU track and field team.

Second team:

Nassir Sims (San Diego State): He has carved out a role as a reserve.

Shawn Nielsen (San Diego State): It doesn’t seem like he’s on the team anymore.

Joe Quillin (Air Force): He surfaced at Oregon State

Aidan Cullen (Colorado State): He is no longer with the program.

Missed: Jacoby Windmon (UNLV)

Linebacker

First team:

Casey Kline (Boise State): A highly-touted recruit, Kline never really saw the field, battling injuries and ineffectiveness. He transferred to start this season.

Lolangi Langi (Boise State): Announced after signing he would be taking a two-year LDS mission. Upon returning, he reopened his recruiting.

Christian LaValle (Utah State): He transferred to Texas Tech.

Second team:

Tiger Peterson (Hawaii): He’s appeared as a backup over the past two seasons.

Jaymason Willingham (Utah State): This past offseason he transferred to Portland State.

Michael Shawcroft (San Diego State): He is one of the starting linebackers and playing well for the Aztecs.

Missed: Levelle Bailey (Fresno State), Darius Muasau (Hawaii), Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

Defensive Back

First team:

Brandon Crossley (Colorado State): Played every game as a true freshman, then transferred.

JL Skinner (Boise State): Skinner has been one of the best safeties in the Mountain West the past two seasons and he is NFL bound.

BJ Johnson (San Jose State): Johnson has been mostly a reserve player in his time with the Spartans so far.

Markel Reed (Boise State): Reed played as a true freshman and has been a solid starter during his tenure. He has unfortunately suffered two season-ending injuries in back to back seasons.

Second team:

Keevan Bailey (Colorado State): He transferred and has not resurfaced.

Cam Stephens (Nevada): He is getting offers out of a junior college.

Deven Jarvis (Fresno State): He entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season.

Nathan Polk (Air Force): He is in a reserve role with the Falcons.

Missed: Patrick McMorris (SDSU)

Special Teams

First team:

K/P Pierce Callister (Utah State): He isn’t on the roster but still RTing a lot of Utah State things. He may still be a student there.

LS Aiden Kneller (New Mexico): Can’t find any info but he isn’t on the New Mexico roster.

Second team:

K/P Gavin Wale (Boise State): He hasn’t done enough to take the starting job at either position.

LS Jesse Vasquez (Utah State): He transferred and is now a personal trainer.

Missed:

JUCO/Grad Transfer Team:

Most of these players did not make a significant impact for their teams after transferring. Some became depth players, quite a few transferred again after a season or two. And a few didn’t even arrive on campus for the schools they committed to. Specifically, Nate Craig-Myers, Juan Rodriguez, Jacob Capra, Joey Noble, and Cortez Davis. The latter two probably had the best MWC careers on this list, with Davis being the standout.

Missed: Keric Wheatfall (Fresno State), Jared Smart (Hawaii), Derrick Deese Jr (SJSU)

Quarterback

Brandt Hughes (New Mexico): Played one game before suffering a season-ending injury. Hasn’t played since.

Running back

Biaggio Ali Walsh (UNLV): He played in one game and got a tackle and didn’t return after 2019. He’s now a MMA fighter.

Wide Receiver

Nate Craig-Myers (Colorado State): He was a contributor during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and then transferred to UCF.

Melquise Stovall (Hawaii): Was suspended, then kicked off the team.

Tight End

Austin Griffin (Boise State): He didn’t academically qualify and never joined the team. The next year he was being recruited by Fresno State but still never ended up anywhere else.

Flex

Juan Rodriguez (Fresno State): He carved out a nice role in the TE rotation during his time on the team.

Offensive Line

Jacob Capra (San Diego State): He came in to play a season with his younger brother and levied that into some time in the NFL.

Quinn Oseland (San Jose State): He played but hard to say how well he did being an OL guy.

Desmond Noel (Colorado State): He came in and then transferred to FAU the next season.

TJ Storment (Colorado State): He came in, played for a few seasons, and is now at Texas Tech

Rocky Aitogi (New Mexico): He signed but the next summer flipped to BYU then decommitted from them too. Don’t think he ended up anywhere.

Defensive Line

Tavai Tuitasi (UNLV): He missed his first season due to an injury and then played sparingly the next two.

Mason Vega (Hawaii): He appeared in some game and recorded some stats during his two years but did not become a regular player.

Joey Noble (New Mexico): Over his three years, Noble got better every year and was one of the better defensive ends in the conference in 2020 and 2021.

Eliel Ehimare (UNLV): He was a contributor over three seasons and seemed to be a solid rotation player.

Linebacker

Vic Viramontes (UNLV): In his years with the Rebels, he didn’t really crack the rotation.

Tauivi Ho Ching (Hawaii): He did not make an impact or appear in many games.

Reco Hannah (New Mexico): It took all the way until this past year, but Hannah turned in a healthy and productive season in 2022. The other years, not so much.

Defensive Back

Shaddrick Lowery (New Mexico): Was mainly a special teams player.

Cortez Davis (Hawaii): He was a great player for Hawaii, earning some all-MWC honors and was just drafted in the XFL.

Eric Cuffee (New Mexico): He didn’t make much of an impact and transferred out in 2020.

Jeremiah Houston (UNLV): Didn’t do a lot in two seasons before transferring to Davenport.

Special Teams

K Jake Walrath (Utah State): He ended up transferring to Tarleton State

P Alex Galland (San Jose State): He was the primary punter for his year with the Spartans and did well.

Top 10 Players from the 2018 recruiting class

1. QB Hank Bachmeier (Boise State)

2. LB Casey Kline (Boise State)

3. WR Jalen Cropper (Fresno State)

4. RB George Holani (Boise State)

5. WR Khyheem Waleed (Boise State)

6. DB Brandon Crossley (Colorado State)

7. DB JL Skinner (Boise State)

8. LB Lolani Langi (Boise State)

9. RB Keegan Duncan (Boise State)

10. DE Breylon Garcia (Nevada)

Revised Top 10 List

1. DB JL Skinner (Boise State)

2. RB George Holani (Boise State)

3. RB Brad Roberts (Air Force)

4. WR Jalen Cropper (Fresno State)

5. LB Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

6. DB Patrick McMorris (SDSU)

7. RB Titus Swen (Wyoming)

8. DE Jacoby Windmon (UNLV)

9. WR Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)

10. RB Jaylen Warren (Utah State)