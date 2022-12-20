Mountaintop View 12-20-22

MW bowl season continues as do the links/content. Plenty of news and notes from around the conference as action continues in this Christmas Week. Enjoy!!
MW Football News
San Jose State faces Eastern Michigan in Idaho Potato Bowl
Read the Associated Press preview of this year’s Idaho Potato Bowl featuring game motivation, what players to watch, and other notes prior to kickoff.
LA Bowl blowout makes a statement. Fresno State merits invitation from Pac-12
Read a local Fresno column making the case of Pac-12 admittance after the Bulldogs defeat a Washington State team that was somewhat depleted by pre-game entrance into the transfer portal from several key players.
Rocky Long to be Syracuse’s Next Defensive Coordinator (in case you missed the news)
We want to thank Coach Long for the past three years coordinating our defense and coming back to the school he loves, and the town he calls home! Best of luck in the ACC!!! #GoLobos | #WIN5https://t.co/JZsVUyTvLs pic.twitter.com/eYc37G6xVT— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) December 17, 2022
MW Basketball News
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week announced
Watch for the reveal of the #MWMBB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 19, 2022
@CSUMBasketball
⚡️ @AF_MBB#AtThePEAK | #Stalwart | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/WMRJFIbXiQ
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
Purdue keeps the top spot but where do the top MW teams stand as this week’s poll is released?
Takeaways: Colorado State men’s basketball steals huge road win at Saint Mary’s
In what some are calling the best true nonconference road win in the Niko Medved Era, the Rams go into Moraga and take down the Gaels in a game that was close the whole way. Read the takeaways from the big win.
Bronco men win ninth straight in contest with Oakland
Defense was again the calling card for Boise State as they extended their 7 point halftime lead in the 2nd half and cruised to an easy victory. This win extended the Bronco win streak to 9 as they head to their last nonconference game when they travel to Santa Clara for a game on Thursday.
Aztecs Playing in West Palm Beach Invitational
The Aztec’s women’s basketball team is off to their best start in 27 years as they head to Florida for the West Palm Beach Invitational. Check out who they are slated to play in action starting today.
In Other MW News
Martin Named AVCA All-America Honorable Mention
The player who led the Rebels to the Mountain West regular season championship receives a national honor.
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Bowl Game #1
- Later Today: Reacts Questions: More Bowl Games and Signing Day
- Later Today: The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Later Today: Class of 2023 MWC Signing Day Tracker
- Coming Wednesday: Signing Day. We will be updating our 2023 MWC Signing Day Tracker all day.
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Reviewing the Mountain West 2019 Recruiting Class
Loading comments...