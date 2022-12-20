The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Games #1

Bowl season is officially underway, and the top two teams from the Mountain West were in action. Fresno State took on Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and Boise State took on North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from the opening weekend of bowl season.

The Good

Fresno State Dominates

The Bulldogs showed their full potential at the end of the season. Their convincing bowl victory over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl was a testament to how much this team has grown over the course of the season. The Bulldog defense was dominating, holding the Cougars to six points and fewer than 200 yards of total offense. Jake Haener and Jordan Mims had great showings in their final game for the Bulldogs. Haener threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Mims rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Broncos Get to Ten Wins

It was a tale of two games during the Frisco Bowl. The first half was dominated by solid defense with Boise State trailing North Texas 10-6 at the half. The Broncos came out in the second half with a focus on Taylen Green using his legs. This opened up the rushing attack and allow true freshman Ashton Jeanty to have the best game of his career. Jeanty finished with 178 yards on the ground. Taylen Green had 119 yards rushing and 137 yards passing, adding three touchdowns.

The Bad

Boise State Defense

The Broncos were playing without six starters on defense and it showed. Boise State struggled to get a consistent pass rush and stop the Nort Texas rushing attack at the line of scrimmage. Struggles were expected in the secondary, but the performance of the interior defensive line was disappointing.

The Ugly

Jimmy Kimmel Hosting a Bowl Game

For the second consecutive year, the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl featured some awkward segments from its host. I love the exposure that this game brings the Mountain West, but can we please get a new sponsor?

Which moments from this past weekend stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.