Mountain West Class of 2023 Signing Day Tracker

Signing Day is here once again. Below has each verbal commit listed under their respective team.

Listed for each team are the numbers for confirmed signings. Signings were confirmed primarily through direct conversations with players (I personally spoke with around 180 players), although some were confirmed through their tweets or else other sources. The identity of which players are signing or not signing are purposely not shared with respect to the recruit (meaning if a recruit said they were going to sign and then changed their mind, they won’t be berated on Twitter.

Note: Not every player responded for comment on whether or not they would be signing on Wednesday. Due to this, the numbers reported to be signing only reflect those who have responded. Just because a recruit did not respond doesn’t mean they are or are not intending to sign Wednesday.

Also, it was difficult to get in touch with all the transfers. They are all counted in the numbers, but even if they didn't respond, it is safe to assume they will sign Wednesday and enroll for spring semester.

Check back continuously for updates Wednesday and beyond.

Air Force

It’s important to remember for this program, just because it hasn’t been reported that a player signed doesn’t necessarily mean they did not sign.

The only statement Air Force can release today. So any players signing today is seen through their Twitter account or verbal confirmation.

56 confirmed verbal commitments. (Although there is always the possibility that some signees or even commitments were missed)

32 intend to sign in December

15 will not sign in December

2 are unsure if they will sign in December

7 didn’t respond

QB DeAngelo Irvin Jr

RB Trevon Kinchen

RB Jalon Banks

RB Dermot White

RB Ryan Henning

RB Luke Gall

RB Mana Tapusoa

RB Keegan Bass

WR KeShon Singleton

WR Ty Hubert

WR Jet Wiley

WR Grant Wayne

WR Anthony Wenson

WR Hiro Carr

TE Ripp Perez

TE Mitchell Blakeslee

OL Luke Rogers

OL Skye Richardson

OL Evan Keefe

OL Griffin Stalfort

OL Ian Fisher

OL Carson Titus

OL Justus Perales

DT Ty Holiday

DL Derrick Matlock

DL Charlie Gleason

DL Carson Hall

DL Brady Phillips

DE Aiden Herring

DE Anthony Murphy II

DE Kaden Freeman

DE Arden Jenkins

DE Luke Logan

DE Dixon Gray Ryan

DE Keegun Moore

LB Isaac Hubert

LB Kade Steadman

LB Vinnie Canosa

LB Easton Rogers

LB Blake Fletcher

LB Cole Nilles

LB Collin Miller

LB Joe Ginnetti

LB Luke Fisher

LB Jaylin Reese

LB Tim Kloska

DB Houston Hendrix

DB Devin Jordan

DB Nicholas Beckwith

DB Greg Hartley III

DB Dane Parker

DB Kason Hooks

DB JT Tomescko

K/P Bryce Olson

LS Grant Rountree

LS Dominic Diaz

Boise State

22 verbal commits

14 intend to sign in December

1 will not sign in December

1 was unsure if they would sign in December

6 intend to enroll early

6 didn’t respond

QB CJ Tiller

RB Jambres Dubar

WR Jackson Grier

Transfer WR Chase Penry

TE Cayden Dawson

TE Oliver Fisher

TE Matt Wagner

OL Jason Steele

OL Kyle Cox

OL Carson Rasmussen

DL Michael Madrie

DL Max Stege

DE Demanuel Brown

LB Wyatt Milkovic

LB Chase Martin

DB Franklyn Johnson Jr

DB Khai Taylor

DB Ty Benefield

DB Nick Hawthorne

DB Gabe Tahir

JUCO DB A’marion McCoy

Transfer DB Titus Toler

Colorado State

31 verbal commits

18 intend to sign in December

2 will not sign in December

6 intend to enroll early

11 didn’t respond

QB Jackson Brousseau

RB Damian Henderson

WR Justin Marshall

WR Niko Lopez

WR Stephon Daily

WR Jamri Person

WR Jaylen Gardner

WR Lavon Brown

WR Silas Evans III

WR Caleb Goodie

TE Mason Muaau

JUCO TE Vince Brown

Transfer TE Dallin Holker

OL Christian Martin

OL Tanner Morley

OL Aitor Jr Urionabarrenechea

OL Chris Maxey

Transfer OL Drew Moss

DT Andrew Laurich

DE Kennedy McDowell

DE Javion Smith-Combs

DE Kenyon Agurs

LB Buom Jock

LB Drew Rodriguez

LB Whitefield Powell

DB TJ Crandall

DB Dante Scott

DB Jett Vincent

Transfer DB Tyrell Grayson Jr

Transfer DB Dominic Morris

Transfer K Ashton Wolff

Fresno State

14 verbal commits

10 intend to sign in December

3 intend to enroll in January

4 didn’t respond

QB Jayden Mandal

RB Devon Rivers

RB Charles Greer

JUCO WR Tim Grear

TE Brock Lium

TE Richie Anderson

JUCO TE Jake Tarwater

JUCO OL Hayden Pulis

JUCO OL Caleb Barajas

DL Mordecai Hines

DE Isiah Chala

LB RL Miller

DB Brandon Ramirez

DB Justin Johnson

Hawaii

18 verbal commits

17 intend to sign in December

9 intend to enroll in January

1 didn’t respond

QB John Keawe Sagapolutele

WR Eddie Osei-Nketia SIGNED

OL Kaleb Carter

Transfer WR Steven McBride

Transfer OL Joshua Atkins

Transfer DT Kuao Peihopa

DL Ha’aheo Dela Cruz

DL Aiden McComber

Transfer DL Josh Jerome

Transfer DE Elijah Robinson

LB Jamih Otis

LB Matthew Bailiff

LB Junior Fiaui

Transfer LB Patrick Hisatake

DB Elijah Palmer

JUCO DB Christion Williams

Transfer DB Cam Stone

ATH Domata Peko Jr.

Nevada

19 verbal commits

11 intend to sign in December

1 will not sign in December

1 will sign with either Nevada or another school

4 intend to enroll in January

6 didn’t respond

QB Jax Leatherwood

RB Amini Amone

RB Conner Noah

Transfer RB Sean Dollars

WR Marshaun Brown

WR Nate Burleson

Transfer WR Gerick Robinson

OL RJ Esmon

OL Josiah Timoteo

Transfer DE Tanner Vaughan

Transfer DE Adrian Jackson

JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki

LB D’Agelo Davis

LB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio

Transfer LB Jackson LaDuke

DB Journey McKoy

DB Jonah Lewis

DB Bishop Turner

K Kaden Lorick

New Mexico

10 verbal commits

8 intend to sign in December

4 intend to enroll in January

2 didn’t respond

QB Devon Dampier

QB Aidan Armenta

WR Evan Wysong

WR Nic Trujillo

JUCO WR Alex Murrell

JUCO WR Duke Miller

OL Matthew Toilolo

JUCO OL Devon Smith

LB Jayden Wilson

DB Skylar Cook

San Diego State

17 players

13 intend to sign in December

4 intend to enroll in January

4 didn’t respond

QB Javance Tupouata-Johnson

WR Tyson Berry

WR Baylin Brooks

Transfer WR Raphael Williams Jr.

OL Jonah Rodriguez

OL Ryan Silver

OL Briley Barron

JUCO OL Kyle Stanback

DE Sinn Brennan

DE Brady Nassar

JUCO DE Talib Salahuddin

LB Chris Fewell

LB Caleb Otlewski

DB Jelani McLaughlin

DB Jordan Napier

DB Marcus Ratcliffe

Samuel Dunnell

San Jose State

11 verbal commits

7 intend to sign in December

3 intend to enroll in January

4 did not respond

Transfer RB Quali Conley

WR Keynan Higgans

TE/DE Kamaehu Kaawalauole

OL Luke Griskey

DE Alexander Cobbs

JUCO DE Tavarius Pitts

JUCO LB Noah McNeal-Franklin

DB Hunter Nowell

DB Greco Carrillo

Transfer DB Jayvion Cole

Transfer DB DJ Harvey

UNLV

3 verbal commits

3 intend to sign in December

OL Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu

OL Ed Haynes

OL Matthew Greene

Utah State

19 verbal commits

10 intend to sign in December

5 will not sign in December

4 intend to enroll in January

4 did not respond

1 will take an LDS mission

QB McCae Hillstead

JUCO RB Davon Booth

WR Jackson Olsen

WR Charlie Holbrook

WR Cole Christensen

TE Will Monney

JUCO TE Isaiah Alonzo

OL Jr Sia

OL Jarvis Griffiths

DL Bryan Vogl

JUCO DL Clifton Mosley Jr

DE Zion Andreasen

JUCO DE Cian Slone

JUCO DE Maka Tuakoi

DB Keith Abney

DB Rondald Fuselier

DB Kadiyon Sweat

DB Noah Flores

ATH Zakkarii Black

Wyoming

11 verbal commits

8 intend to sign in December

1 intends to enroll in January

3 didn’t respond