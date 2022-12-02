MWCConnection 2022 Championship Game Predictions

It all comes down to two teams, the two teams playing the best football, Boise State and Fresno State. This is the third time the two teams have met in 2017 and 2018, with each team winning a championship. In both of those seasons, the team that won during the regular season lost in the title game rematch. This season, Boise State won the regular season contest. However, Fresno State was without QB Jake Haener and star DB Evan Williams. Team previews will come out as usual, but hear from other writers. The MWCConnection team shares their thoughts and predictions below.

Mike: The Broncos and Bulldogs meet in the championship game once again. Fresno State is the hotter team, firing on all cylinders since they got healthy again. Boise State seems locked in on both sides of the ball, coming up with big plays and continuing to find ways to win. However, they have been impacted by injuries as the season has gone on. These two teams always play close games and this one shouldn’t be any different. I foresee a higher-scoring game decided by a FG or so. On the one hand, I think the Bulldogs are playing a bit better, but on the other hand, the Broncos have won every conference game this year. Honestly, it’s a coin flip for me, and the coin says Bulldogs. I’ll go Fresno State 34, Boise State 31.

Zach: Like Mike said, this game is a toss-up. Both teams are different from what we saw earlier in the season. Taylen Green has grown significantly as a passer. The absence of Haener in the previous game and Fresno’s resurgence since his return shows why he is regarded as the best player in the Mountain West. The Bulldogs are catching the Broncos at the right time. But I think the home-field advantage is just enough for the Broncos to win. Boise State 38, Fresno State 31.

Adam: If you love offense, then the MWC Championship Game will be for you. Taylen Green vs. Jake Haener is a dream matchup for football fans. The big question will be, who’s defense can come up with any stops? I think Boise State will be the one to carry out just enough stops on defense and do enough on offense and Holani to be the difference. Boise State-45 Fresno State-38

Jeff: this game has the buildup of a classic, with the two best teams in the conference squaring off. Both teams had high expectations to start the season, then hit an ice patch and nearly skidded off the road, but they both were able to self-correct and finish the year strong. The teams seem healthy heading into this contest. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, one of the conference’s best offensive players, is really hitting on all cylinders. Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, the conference freshman player of the year, is the Broncos quarterback of the future. This year it will be the experience of Haener that will prevail and stamp the Bulldogs as conference champions. Fresno State 31, Boise State 27

Rudy: It was a rather circuitous route for both teams but we got the championship game most thought we would at the beginning of the season. I harken back to last year when I believed Fresno State was going to stomp the Broncos in Fresno. The opposite happened as the Broncos were able to get pressure on Haener. I think the same thing is going happen on Saturday. It will come down to Taylen Green being able to keep plays alive with his legs and hit enough passes and the Broncos getting more stops on defense than the Bulldogs. Boise State 38, Fresno State 34