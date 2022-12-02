Mountain West Reacts Results (Championship Game). Fans vote on the Mountain West winner, UNLV’s bowl status, and more.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Broncos winning on Saturday

It was a close vote but a few more people see Boise State winning this weekend. It is extremely likely that for whoever wins, the score is as close as the voting.

More people pull for the Broncos

Most voters are pulling for Boise State this weekend. However, it’s hard to know if that is mostly Bronco fans voting or if neutral fans have chosen sides.

Not much belief in the Rebel’s fate

People are not very confident that UNLV will make a bowl game as a 5-7 team. And this was even before the news about New Mexico Stat’s waiver being approved. Currently, their fate is tied to Buffalo losing this weekend.

FS1 Team is the most preferred

Nearly half of you prefer the FS1 team. and for good reason. Faust and Papadakis are both very talented and enjoyable to listen to. Can we get a bit more love for Aaron Taylor though?