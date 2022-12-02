Mountaintop View 12-2-22

It’s the calm before the storm as both Fresno State and Boise State (yes, we know, neither Fresno or Boise are states) are one day away from determining 2022 MW football supremacy! Check out some stories heading into that game along with final news on expansion of the CFP and basketball recaps. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

The CFP expansion finally official!!

: The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-25 season!



The Bulldogs may have lost back on October 8th against the Broncos, but they have run off seven straight wins since and definitely do not feel like the underdog heading into Saturday’s championship game.

Here’s the backstory behind Bronco star safety J.L. Skinner’s football journey that appears headed to continue on Sundays in the NFL after his stellar career at Boise State.

The Aggies could not duplicate their championship run from a season ago. To get back to that, what does Utah State have to do to get over their usual Boise State mountain?

MW Basketball News

San Diego State overcame their tiredness from a trip to the Maui Invitational in the last week to being clutch in crunch time and avoiding the upset at the hands of the Anteaters.

One of the top point guards in the country made his season debut for the Rams and helped lead them over Loyola Marymount. What does this mean for the team going forward in what appears to be a very competitive conference season coming up?

The Lobos went on the road as 10.5 pt underdogs to face a team with a 23 home game winning streak. They promptly fell behind by eleven, only to claw their way back. Read the game capsule to see how New Mexico remained undefeated this year.

On the horizon: