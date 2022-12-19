MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-19-22. The last roundup before Signing Day.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Every team is making a final push before signing day on Wednesday. As can be seen below, there were lots of new offers, visitors, and new commitments entering the fold for their teams. Also, the decommittments keep coming (5 known ones). This week, 10 of the 12 teams handed out new offers. Plus, as you can see, transfer players are getting offers too.

Several teams hosted a number of visitors for future classes, although not as many as previous weeks. and 9 teams added at least 24 new verbal pledges to their classes. A number of teams had good weeks, notably Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, SDSU, and Utah State. For all of their efforts with offers and securing six new known commits, the Bulldogs takes the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Colorado State: 6

Boise State : 5

: 5 Nevada: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

San Jose State: 3

Fresno State: 2

New Mexico: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until January 13th, we are in a Dead Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56

Visit Recap

player from (Wyoming)

Commitment Spotlight

JUCO DE Cian Stone (Utah State)

“I really loved the campus and the coaching staff and I feel like the defense Utah State runs really plays to my strengths as a player. They showed me great hospitality and I had a great time on my official visit. The community surrounding the school is awesome and it’s a great place to play football.”

Bricen Brantley (Wyoming)

“The reason I choose Wyoming was because I felt wanted. Going on the visit all the coaches knew who I was. Usually you’d greet the coach with “ hi im such and such” but every coach came to me saying hi bricen. It had me in shock I didn’t know what to say. The students that showed me around campus and gave me the tour made sure everything was ok, if I needed some water or anything is wrong. Everyone was just nice and peaceful. The game day atmosphere made it wayyy better hearing the roaring crowd just made me want to come to Wyoming even more.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

Transfer WR Chase Penry was offered by Boise State

Transfer DE Tyler Wegis was offered by Boise State

JUCO WR Vince Brown was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Landon Bebee was offered by Colorado State

Transfer WR Joshua Cobbs was offered Colorado State

Transfer DB Kameryn Alexander was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL Weston Davis was offered by Colorado State

2025 LB Sirr Bible was offered by Colorado State

2025 RB Dane Dunn was offered by Colorado State

2025 DE Chinedu Onyeagoro was offered by Colorado State

DB Junior Fiaui was offered by Hawaii

LB Xe’ree Alexander was offered by Hawaii

WR Maclane Watkins was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB D’zjon Hal was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Cedric Claiborne was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Favor Komolafe was offered by Hawaii and New Mexico

2024 LB Nazaiah Caravallo was offered by Hawaii

2024 WR Jabari A Bush was offered by Hawaii

2024 TE Keleki Latu was offered by Hawaii

2024 DL Hyrum-Benjamin Moors was offered by Hawaii

2026 QB Helaman Casuga was offered by Hawaii

2026 WR/DB Kaina Watson was offered by Hawaii

2027 QB Trent Seaborn was offered by Hawaii

OL Drew Perez was offered by Nevada

DB Grant Wells was offered by Nevada

Transfer DB Cam Stone was offered by Nevada

JUCO WR Alex Murrell was offered by New Mexico

JUCO DT Viontay Robinson was offered by New Mexico

JUCO DB Marquette Harris was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL Chinazo Obobi was offered by New Mexico

Transfer WR Josh Kelly was offered by New Mexico and SDSU

JUCO DB Isiah Revis was offered by SJSU

2024 RB Cameron Jones was offered by SJSU

2024 QB Alonzo Contreras was offered by SJSU

QB Blake Boda was offered by UNLV

RB Jabrae Shaw was offered by UNLV

Transfer DB Cam Stone was offered by UNLV

JUCO DT David Latu was offered by Utah State

JUCO WR Davis Kahanu was offered by Utah State

Transfer RB Ismail Mahdi was offered by Utah State

Transfer WR WR Jaylon Barden was offered by Utah State

Transfer OL Ian Fitzgerald was offered by Utah State

JUCO DB Tyrice Ivy Jr was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Transfer DE Tyler Wegis visited Boise State

Transfer DB Dominic Morries visited Colorado State

K/P Bode Page visited Nevada

JUCO DB Michael Coats Jr visited Nevada

JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki visited Nevada

JUCO OL Chinazo Obobi visited New Mexico

JUCO TE Ryan Daly visited New Mexico

JUCO DE Talib Salahuddin visited SDSU

Transfer WR Raphael Williams Jr. visited SDSU

Transfer K Kyler Halvorsen visited SJSU

RB Jabrae Shaw visited UNLV

Coaching Visits

Air Force: Kaden Freeman, Keegan Bass, Skye Richardson, Houston Hendrix, Ripp Perez

Boise State:

Colorado State: Jaylen Gardner, Kennedy McDowell, Dominic Morris

Hawaii:

Nevada: Conner Noah, Jax Leatherwood

New Mexico:

San Diego State:

San Jose State:

UNLV: Quincy Burts

Utah State: Marquis Montgomery

Wyoming:

Commits

Transfer DB Dominic Morris committed to Colorado State

Transfer OL Trevor Radosevich committed to Colorado State

Transfer TE Dallin Holker committed to Colorado State

DE Isiah Chala committed to Fresno State

DB Justin Johnson committed to Fresno State

TE Brock Lium committed to Fresno State

TE Richie Anderson committed to Fresno State

JUCO TE Jake Tarwater committed to Fresno State

JUCO OL Hayden Pulis committed to Fresno State

OL Kaleb Carter committed to Hawaii

JUCO DB Christion Williams committed to Hawaii

Transfer DT Kuao Peihopa committed to Hawaii

Transfer DL Josh Jerome committed to Hawaii

Transfer LB Patrick Hisatake committed to Hawaii

Transfer DE Adrian Jackson committed to Nevada

JUCO OL Devon Smith committed to New Mexico

DE Brady Nassar committed to SDSU

JUCO OL Kyle Stanback committed to SDSU

Transfer WR Raphael Williams Jr. committed to SDSU

WR Aiden Meeks committed to UNLV

DL Bryan Vogl committed to Utah State

DB Noah Flores committed to Utah State

WR Cole Christensen committed to Utah State

DB Chauncey Carter committed to Wyoming

Decommits

TE Richie Anderson decommitted from Colorado State

WR Israel Polk decommitted from Colorado State

JUCO WR Tim Grear decommitted from Utah State

DL Rocky Sheilds decommitted from Wyoming

DE Evan Herrmann decommitted from Wyoming

