MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-19-22. The last roundup before Signing Day.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
Every team is making a final push before signing day on Wednesday. As can be seen below, there were lots of new offers, visitors, and new commitments entering the fold for their teams. Also, the decommittments keep coming (5 known ones). This week, 10 of the 12 teams handed out new offers. Plus, as you can see, transfer players are getting offers too.
Several teams hosted a number of visitors for future classes, although not as many as previous weeks. and 9 teams added at least 24 new verbal pledges to their classes. A number of teams had good weeks, notably Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, SDSU, and Utah State. For all of their efforts with offers and securing six new known commits, the Bulldogs takes the cover photo this week.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Air Force: 7
- Colorado State: 6
- Boise State: 5
- Nevada: 5
- Hawaii: 4
- San Diego State: 4
- San Jose State: 3
- Fresno State: 2
- New Mexico: 2
- UNLV: 2
- Wyoming: 2
- Utah State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
From now until January 13th, we are in a Dead Period.
RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022
RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022
Next College Student Athlete says:
The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.
While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56
Visit Recap
player from (Wyoming)
Commitment Spotlight
JUCO DE Cian Stone (Utah State)
“I really loved the campus and the coaching staff and I feel like the defense Utah State runs really plays to my strengths as a player. They showed me great hospitality and I had a great time on my official visit. The community surrounding the school is awesome and it’s a great place to play football.”
Bricen Brantley (Wyoming)
“The reason I choose Wyoming was because I felt wanted. Going on the visit all the coaches knew who I was. Usually you’d greet the coach with “ hi im such and such” but every coach came to me saying hi bricen. It had me in shock I didn’t know what to say. The students that showed me around campus and gave me the tour made sure everything was ok, if I needed some water or anything is wrong. Everyone was just nice and peaceful. The game day atmosphere made it wayyy better hearing the roaring crowd just made me want to come to Wyoming even more.”
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- Transfer WR Chase Penry was offered by Boise State
- Transfer DE Tyler Wegis was offered by Boise State
- JUCO WR Vince Brown was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer OL Landon Bebee was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer WR Joshua Cobbs was offered Colorado State
- Transfer DB Kameryn Alexander was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 OL Weston Davis was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 LB Sirr Bible was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 RB Dane Dunn was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 DE Chinedu Onyeagoro was offered by Colorado State
- DB Junior Fiaui was offered by Hawaii
- LB Xe’ree Alexander was offered by Hawaii
- WR Maclane Watkins was offered by Hawaii
- JUCO DB D’zjon Hal was offered by Hawaii
- JUCO DB Cedric Claiborne was offered by Hawaii
- JUCO OL Favor Komolafe was offered by Hawaii and New Mexico
- 2024 LB Nazaiah Caravallo was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 WR Jabari A Bush was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 TE Keleki Latu was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 DL Hyrum-Benjamin Moors was offered by Hawaii
- 2026 QB Helaman Casuga was offered by Hawaii
- 2026 WR/DB Kaina Watson was offered by Hawaii
- 2027 QB Trent Seaborn was offered by Hawaii
- OL Drew Perez was offered by Nevada
- DB Grant Wells was offered by Nevada
- Transfer DB Cam Stone was offered by Nevada
- JUCO WR Alex Murrell was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO DT Viontay Robinson was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO DB Marquette Harris was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO OL Chinazo Obobi was offered by New Mexico
- Transfer WR Josh Kelly was offered by New Mexico and SDSU
- JUCO DB Isiah Revis was offered by SJSU
- 2024 RB Cameron Jones was offered by SJSU
- 2024 QB Alonzo Contreras was offered by SJSU
- QB Blake Boda was offered by UNLV
- RB Jabrae Shaw was offered by UNLV
- Transfer DB Cam Stone was offered by UNLV
- JUCO DT David Latu was offered by Utah State
- JUCO WR Davis Kahanu was offered by Utah State
- Transfer RB Ismail Mahdi was offered by Utah State
- Transfer WR WR Jaylon Barden was offered by Utah State
- Transfer OL Ian Fitzgerald was offered by Utah State
- JUCO DB Tyrice Ivy Jr was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
- Transfer DE Tyler Wegis visited Boise State
- Transfer DB Dominic Morries visited Colorado State
- K/P Bode Page visited Nevada
- JUCO DB Michael Coats Jr visited Nevada
- JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki visited Nevada
- JUCO OL Chinazo Obobi visited New Mexico
- JUCO TE Ryan Daly visited New Mexico
- JUCO DE Talib Salahuddin visited SDSU
- Transfer WR Raphael Williams Jr. visited SDSU
- Transfer K Kyler Halvorsen visited SJSU
- RB Jabrae Shaw visited UNLV
Coaching Visits
- Air Force: Kaden Freeman, Keegan Bass, Skye Richardson, Houston Hendrix, Ripp Perez
- Boise State:
- Colorado State: Jaylen Gardner, Kennedy McDowell, Dominic Morris
- Hawaii:
- Nevada: Conner Noah, Jax Leatherwood
- New Mexico:
- San Diego State:
- San Jose State:
- UNLV: Quincy Burts
- Utah State: Marquis Montgomery
- Wyoming:
Commits
- Transfer DB Dominic Morris committed to Colorado State
- Transfer OL Trevor Radosevich committed to Colorado State
- Transfer TE Dallin Holker committed to Colorado State
- DE Isiah Chala committed to Fresno State
- DB Justin Johnson committed to Fresno State
- TE Brock Lium committed to Fresno State
- TE Richie Anderson committed to Fresno State
- JUCO TE Jake Tarwater committed to Fresno State
- JUCO OL Hayden Pulis committed to Fresno State
- OL Kaleb Carter committed to Hawaii
- JUCO DB Christion Williams committed to Hawaii
- Transfer DT Kuao Peihopa committed to Hawaii
- Transfer DL Josh Jerome committed to Hawaii
- Transfer LB Patrick Hisatake committed to Hawaii
- Transfer DE Adrian Jackson committed to Nevada
- JUCO OL Devon Smith committed to New Mexico
- DE Brady Nassar committed to SDSU
- JUCO OL Kyle Stanback committed to SDSU
- Transfer WR Raphael Williams Jr. committed to SDSU
- WR Aiden Meeks committed to UNLV
- DL Bryan Vogl committed to Utah State
- DB Noah Flores committed to Utah State
- WR Cole Christensen committed to Utah State
- DB Chauncey Carter committed to Wyoming
Decommits
- TE Richie Anderson decommitted from Colorado State
- WR Israel Polk decommitted from Colorado State
- JUCO WR Tim Grear decommitted from Utah State
- DL Rocky Sheilds decommitted from Wyoming
- DE Evan Herrmann decommitted from Wyoming
