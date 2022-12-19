Potato Bowl: SJSU vs Eastern Michigan. Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:

Tuesday, December 20th

San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

San Jose State/Eastern Michigan: -3.5 San Jose State, O/U: 54.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

San Jose State: The Spartans have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the Mountain West this season. In some games, they look like one of the most balanced and complete teams in the conference, while at other times they looked lost and incapable. San Jose State should dominate Eastern Michigan, and the game should never be in doubt. Look for them to get off to a fast start and lead from start to finish due to their offensive firepower and strong pass rush.

Who Will Win:

