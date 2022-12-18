Boise State Routs New Orleans 91-50, Host Oakland Sunday Afternoon

When you are the clearly better team, you should dominate your opponent.

Boise State did just that against the Privateers Tuesday night.

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 54.5%

UNO - 31.7%

Three Point Percentage

Boise State - 50.0%

UNO - 27.3%

Rebounds

Boise State - 46

UNO - 22

Stat Leaders

Points

Kobe Young (BSU) - 16 points

Jordan Johnson (UNO) - 14 points

Rebounds

Max Rice (BSU) - 8 rebounds

Jordan Johnson (UNO) - 7 rebounds

Assists

Jace Whiting (BSU) - 4 assists

Daniel Sackey (UNO) - 4 assists

Story of the Game

The key storyline coming to the game was that guard Marcus Shaver Jr. would be resting, allowing Jace Whiting to enter the starting five. Whiting made sure the crowd knew his name when he buried his opening three to open the game. After a response three by Privateer Jordan Johnson, the Broncos retook the lead and would never let the lead slip again.

New Orleans did their best to hang around in the first half, but Boise State was able to 14 at halftime thanks to the efforts of Naje Smith, Max Rice, and youngster Kobe Young.

It didn’t take long for the lid to be blown off in the second half. The Privateers only managed to score two points throughout the first 10:49 as Boise State went on a 24-2 run, putting the game away.

The Broncos salted the rest of the game away, giving the likes of Young, Mohammed Sylla, and Pavle Kuzmanovic some run during the latter stages. The only question that arose after the game was why Sadraque NgaNga only played six minutes in a game where he could have gained some solid live-action experience. We will see if there is something more to that tidbit when the Broncos face lowly Oakland.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (9-2) 91

NEW ORLEANS PRIVATEERS (2-7) 50

BOISE STATE (9-2) VS OAKLAND (2-9)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 18th at 2:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: None

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State is 1-0 all-time against the Golden Grizzlies, winning back in 2012 88-80.

Keys to Watch

1. Can Boise State take advantage of a very poor defensive team in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies?

Oakland ranks outside the top-300 in seven key defensive metrics via KenPom.

2. Will the coaching staff give Kobe Young more minutes after a coming-out party against New Orleans?

Young made the most of his 18 minutes on Tuesday, scoring 16 points that included going three of five from downtown.

3. Should there be concern with the lack of playing time that Sadraque NgaNga received Tuesday?

Despite a prime opportunity to get some in-game reps against New Orleans, head coach Leon Rice elected to only play NgaNga six minutes.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 14.8 Pts.

Oakland: Forward Trey Townsend - 17.3 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 7.4 Reb.

Oakland: Forward Keaton Hervey - 7.7 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.1 Ast.

Oakland: Guard Jalen Moore - 5.7 Ast.

Odds

Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently favored by 20 and the total is set at 138.

Prediction

The Broncos should be able to pile on offensively against one of the worst defenses in division one. If they don’t score more than 80, it would be a surprise. Boise State gets another comfortable win before one last non-conference game in a battle of the Broncos between Boise State and Santa Clara.

Final Score

Boise State 94 - Oakland 69

What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against New Orleans?

Leave your comments down below.