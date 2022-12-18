Boise State Routs New Orleans 91-50, Host Oakland Sunday Afternoon

When you are the clearly better team, you should dominate your opponent.
Boise State did just that against the Privateers Tuesday night.
Key Teams Stats of the Night
Field Goal Percentage
Boise State - 54.5%
UNO - 31.7%
Three Point Percentage
Boise State - 50.0%
UNO - 27.3%
Rebounds
Boise State - 46
UNO - 22
Stat Leaders
Points
Kobe Young (BSU) - 16 points
Jordan Johnson (UNO) - 14 points
Rebounds
Max Rice (BSU) - 8 rebounds
Jordan Johnson (UNO) - 7 rebounds
Assists
Jace Whiting (BSU) - 4 assists
Daniel Sackey (UNO) - 4 assists
Story of the Game
The key storyline coming to the game was that guard Marcus Shaver Jr. would be resting, allowing Jace Whiting to enter the starting five. Whiting made sure the crowd knew his name when he buried his opening three to open the game. After a response three by Privateer Jordan Johnson, the Broncos retook the lead and would never let the lead slip again.
New Orleans did their best to hang around in the first half, but Boise State was able to 14 at halftime thanks to the efforts of Naje Smith, Max Rice, and youngster Kobe Young.
It didn’t take long for the lid to be blown off in the second half. The Privateers only managed to score two points throughout the first 10:49 as Boise State went on a 24-2 run, putting the game away.
The Broncos salted the rest of the game away, giving the likes of Young, Mohammed Sylla, and Pavle Kuzmanovic some run during the latter stages. The only question that arose after the game was why Sadraque NgaNga only played six minutes in a game where he could have gained some solid live-action experience. We will see if there is something more to that tidbit when the Broncos face lowly Oakland.
FINAL
BOISE STATE BRONCOS (9-2) 91
NEW ORLEANS PRIVATEERS (2-7) 50
BOISE STATE (9-2) VS OAKLAND (2-9)
Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)
Date/Time: Sunday, December 18th at 2:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)
Television: None
Streaming: Mountain West Network
Radio: KBOI 670 AM
Head-to-Head: Boise State is 1-0 all-time against the Golden Grizzlies, winning back in 2012 88-80.
Keys to Watch
1. Can Boise State take advantage of a very poor defensive team in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies?
- Oakland ranks outside the top-300 in seven key defensive metrics via KenPom.
2. Will the coaching staff give Kobe Young more minutes after a coming-out party against New Orleans?
- Young made the most of his 18 minutes on Tuesday, scoring 16 points that included going three of five from downtown.
3. Should there be concern with the lack of playing time that Sadraque NgaNga received Tuesday?
- Despite a prime opportunity to get some in-game reps against New Orleans, head coach Leon Rice elected to only play NgaNga six minutes.
Stat Leaders (Averages)
Points
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 14.8 Pts.
Oakland: Forward Trey Townsend - 17.3 Pts.
Rebounds
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 7.4 Reb.
Oakland: Forward Keaton Hervey - 7.7 Reb.
Assists
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.1 Ast.
Oakland: Guard Jalen Moore - 5.7 Ast.
Odds
Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently favored by 20 and the total is set at 138.
Prediction
The Broncos should be able to pile on offensively against one of the worst defenses in division one. If they don’t score more than 80, it would be a surprise. Boise State gets another comfortable win before one last non-conference game in a battle of the Broncos between Boise State and Santa Clara.
Final Score
Boise State 94 - Oakland 69
What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against New Orleans?
Leave your comments down below.
