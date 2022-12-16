Mountaintop View 12-16-22

Bowl season is here, bowl season is here! Maybe not the same as Buddy the Elf and Santa, but good enough for MW football fans! News and notes from around the Mountain West in both football and basketball. Enjoy!

MW Football News

A coach more know for his exits heads for Vegas to become an assistant coach for first time since 2002.

And more additions to Rebel staff (not yet official)?

Sources tell @FootballScoop that former Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice is joining Barry Odom at UNLV, and two coaches on staff expected to be retained. https://t.co/DK7YeBqdvr — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) December 15, 2022

College Football News takes a look at the bowl game featuring the Mountain West champion Fresno State against Pac-12 Washington State with a score prediction at the end.

Lots of news coming from Boise State so here’s a recap from a Bronco insider.

Because the Aggies are going to Texas for their bowl game, several players will get to play in their home state. See the list of those making it back for the holidays!

MW Basketball News

A win is always a win but what was taken away as the Wolf Pack moved to a 9-3 record so far this season?

There are a lot of good players around the conference in Women’s basketball, and here are the two that stood out for their play last week!

