Mountain West Reacts Results: Bowl games, Barry Odum, Runnin’ Rebels

Mountain West going .500

The majority of you expect the conference to win two games and lose two games over the next week. Also, a third of you expect the MWC to go 3-1. Time will tell.

Unsure of games against Power 5 teams.

Nearly a third of voters think Fresno State and Air Force will both win their games against Power 5 teams. 63% of you are confident in the Bulldogs to win anyway. Winning both would be a big boost for the conference.

Indifferent on Odom.

The vast majority of you don’t have a strong opinion one way or the other on the new UNLV coach. A few people see it as a big hire, and almost no one sees it as a disaster. I think the voters were accurate on this one.

High on Runnin’ Rebels.

Over half of you see UNLV as the last undefeated team. A quarter picked the Aggies. A fifth of you chose the Lobos. We will see.