Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday, December 17th

Boise State vs North Texas (7:15 PM MT) | Coverage: ESPN

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Boise State/North Texas: -10 Boise State, O/U: 57

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Boise State: The Broncos will need to show their offensive woes that showed up in the championship game were just an anomaly. The offense needs to score early and often during the bowl game, showing off their full potential. On the defensive side of things, the Broncos are pretty banged up but need to shut down the Mean Green from the get-go. The goal of this game is to build a big lead and get extra reps for some of the younger players to start building towards next season.

Who Will Win:

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.