LA Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread.

It’s time for the biggest conference game of the season. One final game for the Mountain West crown. Here’s what you need to know:
Saturday, December 17th
Fresno State vs Washington State (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: ABC | Try Sling TV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Fresno State/Washington State: -1 Washington State, O/U: 54.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
Fresno State: The Bulldogs are one of the hottest teams in the country and don’t show any signs of slowing down heading into the bowl game. Their defense knows how to adapt and scheme to different opponents. Their offense is too balanced and full of weapons to be fully neutralized. Expect Fresno State to surprise Washington State with how well they play. It will be important for them to jump out to a quick start, but they should be steady and consistent throughout the game.
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
-
94%
Fresno State
-
5%
Washington State
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
Loading comments...