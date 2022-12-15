 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 12-15-22

Mountain West football attendance in 2022, PFF All-MWC teams, bowl prep and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 BYU at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dirk Koetter reflects on year with Broncos, Taylen Green ahead of coaching finale

After Boise State shockingly lost to UTEP, Andy Avalos fired his offensive coordinator and replaced him with Dirk Koetter. The former college and NFL head coach did the Broncos a solid this fall and called plays while Avalos looks for a permanent replacement. Koetter has seen a lot of improvement in freshman quarterback Taylen Green and hopes to end this unique season on a high note.

Mountain West football posted its highest per-game attendance since 2017. Here’s why

Has the demise of college football attendance in the Mountain West been exaggerated? Chris Murray digs into the numbers.

Last night’s lone basketball result

Boise State hires new offensive coordinator

PFF All-Mountain West teams

Good news for the Bulldogs, who play Saturday against Washington State

An encouraging start for MWC men’s hoops

On The Horizon:

Today - Spartans behind-the-scenes head to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Friday - Mountain West Reacts Results: Bowl games, Barry Odum, Runnin’ Rebels

Friday - LA Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread

Friday - Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread

