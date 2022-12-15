Mountaintop View 12-15-22

Dirk Koetter reflects on year with Broncos, Taylen Green ahead of coaching finale
After Boise State shockingly lost to UTEP, Andy Avalos fired his offensive coordinator and replaced him with Dirk Koetter. The former college and NFL head coach did the Broncos a solid this fall and called plays while Avalos looks for a permanent replacement. Koetter has seen a lot of improvement in freshman quarterback Taylen Green and hopes to end this unique season on a high note.
Mountain West football posted its highest per-game attendance since 2017. Here’s why
Has the demise of college football attendance in the Mountain West been exaggerated? Chris Murray digs into the numbers.
Last night’s lone basketball result
Still undefeated at the crib #BattleBorn // #PackParty pic.twitter.com/hUPZzmcIWR— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) December 15, 2022
Boise State hires new offensive coordinator
, @BushHamdan!— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 14, 2022
We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family as our new offensive coordinator!
: https://t.co/p7lxO4qqhH#BleedBlue | #OnceABroncoAlwaysABronco pic.twitter.com/JEMlFl1Jhb
PFF All-Mountain West teams
PFF’s 2022 All Mountain West Team: Offensive edition pic.twitter.com/8YC5UCFGCn— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2022
PFF’s 2022 All Mountain West Team: Defensive edition pic.twitter.com/ILYtfyxjgu— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2022
Good news for the Bulldogs, who play Saturday against Washington State
Fresno State going through its 2nd practice at El Camino College in preparation for the @LABowlGame. Good sign for the Dogs: no brace on David Perales who was limited in the MW championship game with an ankle sprain. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/a5TIQbhSaN— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) December 14, 2022
An encouraging start for MWC men’s hoops
The Mountain West has six teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 14, 2022
12. Utah State
25. New Mexico
36. Boise State
37. UNLV ⚫️
40. San Diego State ⚫️
50. Nevada
Only conference with more is the Big Ten's eight, although that league has 14 schools to the MW's 11.
On The Horizon:
Today - Spartans behind-the-scenes head to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Friday - Mountain West Reacts Results: Bowl games, Barry Odum, Runnin’ Rebels
Friday - LA Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread
Friday - Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread
Loading comments...