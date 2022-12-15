Mountaintop View 12-15-22

After Boise State shockingly lost to UTEP, Andy Avalos fired his offensive coordinator and replaced him with Dirk Koetter. The former college and NFL head coach did the Broncos a solid this fall and called plays while Avalos looks for a permanent replacement. Koetter has seen a lot of improvement in freshman quarterback Taylen Green and hopes to end this unique season on a high note.

Has the demise of college football attendance in the Mountain West been exaggerated? Chris Murray digs into the numbers.

Last night’s lone basketball result

Boise State hires new offensive coordinator

, @BushHamdan!



We're very excited to bring one of our brothers back to coach with our Boise State family as our new offensive coordinator!



: https://t.co/p7lxO4qqhH#BleedBlue | #OnceABroncoAlwaysABronco pic.twitter.com/JEMlFl1Jhb — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 14, 2022

PFF All-Mountain West teams

PFF’s 2022 All Mountain West Team: Offensive edition pic.twitter.com/8YC5UCFGCn — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2022

PFF’s 2022 All Mountain West Team: Defensive edition pic.twitter.com/ILYtfyxjgu — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 14, 2022

Good news for the Bulldogs, who play Saturday against Washington State

Fresno State going through its 2nd practice at El Camino College in preparation for the @LABowlGame. Good sign for the Dogs: no brace on David Perales who was limited in the MW championship game with an ankle sprain. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/a5TIQbhSaN — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) December 14, 2022

An encouraging start for MWC men’s hoops

The Mountain West has six teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings.



12. Utah State

25. New Mexico

36. Boise State

37. UNLV ⚫️

40. San Diego State ⚫️

50. Nevada



Only conference with more is the Big Ten's eight, although that league has 14 schools to the MW's 11. — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) December 14, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today - Spartans behind-the-scenes head to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Friday - Mountain West Reacts Results: Bowl games, Barry Odum, Runnin’ Rebels

Friday - LA Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread

Friday - Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas: Game time, TV schedule, odds, and game thread