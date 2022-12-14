BREAKING NEWS: Boise State Hires Former Bronco QB Bush Hamdan As Next Offensive Coordinator

The wait is over.

After Mike Prater of Idaho radio station KTIK first reported that Andy Avalos would hold a virtual press conference this evening, Boise State’s official Twitter account posted that Bronco alum Bush Hamdan would be leading the offense for the next two years.

Contract Details

Title: Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

2 Years

Year 1: $400,000

Year 2: $425,000

History (Player)

As a player, Hamdan played quarterback at Boise State from 2004-2008, but never started a game.

He did not play professionally.

History (Coaching)

2009: Colorado - Special Assistant

2010: Maryland - Offensive Quality Control

2011: Sacramento State (FCS) - Tight Ends

2012: Florida - Wide Receivers

2013: Arkansas State - Co-Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks

2014: Davidson (FCS) - Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks

2015: Washington - Offensive Quality Control

2016: Washington - Wide Receivers / Passing Game Coordinator

2017: Atlanta Falcons (NFL) - Quarterbacks

2018-2019: Washington - Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks

2020-2021: Missouri - Wide Receivers / Quarterbacks

2022: Missouri - Quarterbacks

What Does This Mean?

Reactions have bounced from jubilation to slight disappointment. It’s a solid hire considering Avalos stayed in the family. Statistically, Hamdan hasn’t had many explosive offenses throughout his coaching career, but he has been around the block despite his age.

Would I have loved someone like Ryan Dinwiddie or Mike Sanford?

Yes.

Is this a bad hire?

Absolutely not.

We will learn more in Andy Avalos’ virtual press conference tonight at 5 p.m.

The Mountain West Connection will keep you up-to-date any breaking news around the conference.