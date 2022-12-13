Boise State Gets a Huge Win Over Saint Louis, Returns Home to Play New Orleans

A big time win by a big time team.

The Billikens had a shot at the end, but Boise State was able to close the door.

The Broncos had...ONIONS! (Love college basketball commentator Bill Raftery)

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 30.5%

SLU - 31.0%

Three Point Percentage

Boise State - 30.4%

SLU - 22.2%

Free Throw Percentage

Boise State - 73.7%

SLU - 75.0%

Stat Leaders

Points

Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 18 points

Yuri Collins (SLU) - 17 points

Rebounds

Naje Smith (BSU) - 7 rebounds

Francis Okoro (SLU) - 12 rebounds

Assists

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 4 assists

Yuri Collins (SLU) - 4 assists

Story of the Game

This was absolutely a defensive rock fight as no one scored in the first four minutes of the game. The Broncos jumped out to a seven-point lead before the Billikens finally got on the board. Mohamed Sylla earned some key minutes in the first half as he played well in the paint. It looked as Boise State was going to be forced to overcome a multiple-possession deficit, but a Max Rice three at the end of the half cut the Billiken lead to three.

Marcus Shaver Jr. put the Broncos ahead with 12:45 to go in the second half.

Boise State would never relinquish that lead.

A back-and-forth affair tightened in the final two minutes of play as Billiken Javon Pickett scored a layup to shorten the Bronco lead to two. A minute later, Pickett would convert two free throws to tie the game at 52. Max Rice put the Broncos back on top with a pair of free throws and Shaver added a third to resuscitate their advantage. Shaver had a chance to seal it, but he missed two free throws, giving Saint Louis a chance to tie. Billiken Fred Thatch Jr. put a shot up from behind the arc, but only struck iron. Two final free throws by Rice secured the win and another resume booster for Boise State.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (8-2) 57

SAINT LOUIS BILLIKENS (7-4) 52

BOISE STATE (7-2) VS NEW ORLEANS (2-6)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 13th at 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: None

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State is 2-0 all-time against the Privateers. In their last meeting in 2013, the Broncos beat New Orleans 100-80.

Keys to Watch

1. Will the Broncos avoid a letdown game against an opponent ranked 339th in KenPom?

After a grueling win in the Show-Me State, getting up for a team that only has two wins against IUPUI and St. Francis of Illinois may be difficult.

2. Can Agbo use his reputation as a shooter to get his teammates opportunities?

Currently, Agbo is only averaging 0.6 assist per game.

3. How many minutes will the young bucks get tonight?

This is the type of game where NgaNga, Young, and Whiting can gain some valuable experience.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 14.8 Pts.

New Orleans: Guard Jordan Johnson - 14.6 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 7.4 Reb.

New Orleans: Guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse - 8.8 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.1 Ast.

New Orleans: Guard Jordan Johnson - 4.1 Ast.

Odds

Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently favored by 24.5 and the total is set at 143.

Prediction

This should be a game that is put away pretty early. Expect the young guys to get some major reps in the second half.

Final Score

Boise State 68 - New Orleans 43

