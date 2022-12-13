Mountaintop View 12-13-22

We barrel to the start of College Football Bowl Season as we also near the end of the basketball non-conference schedule. Click the links to stay up-to-date on what is happening around the conference! Enjoy!
MW Basketball News
Listen to the MW Basketball Podcast and catch up on your favorite Men’s team!
@TheRunninRebels, @UNMLoboMBB and @USUBasketball all picked up wins over the weekend to remain unbeaten this season -- @MattNeverett has more in this #MWMBB update https://t.co/993xB1LTlq— MW Men's Basketball (@MW_MBB) December 12, 2022
MW Players of the Week
Congratulations to the #MWMBB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 12, 2022
@wyo_mbb
⚡️ @AF_MBB#AtThePEAK | #GoWyo | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/w0hKDtgqEd
AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 6
San Diego State drops out of Top 25 but falls into the “Also Receiving Votes” with 3 other MW teams.
Latest NCAA D1 Basketball Net Rankings
Six Mountain West Men’s Teams in top 64.
Murray’s AP Top 25: One Mountain West team in, one MW team out
Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet, one of the 65 AP Top 25 voters in the country, lists his ballot for this week’s poll and which MW team got his vote.
MW Football News
Ranking 2022 college football bowl games, 41-1: Rose, Cure, Alamo, Sun among major non-playoff highlights
With Bowl Season starting this Friday, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranks all the bowls. As far as MW matchups, do you agree or disagree with his rankings?
College Football Bowl Game Guide: Roster, Opt-Out, Injuries, Transfer and Coaching Tracker
Speaking of bowl season, which players will or may not be playing in their team’s bowl game due to opting out, transfer portal, or injury? Check out the current status of several Mountain West teams/players.
Recruiting season heating up for Colorado State football
With word that two Rams are coming back to play next season by using their Covid-19 years, where does that put Colorado State as they remake their roster for next year as the Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21st?
Aztecs fans offer their two cents on Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego State unveiled their new state-of-the-art stadium this year. Read the feedback from some of their fans of what they thought of it now that the home football season is over for 2022.
Other MW News...
Pack’s Emily Costello runs NCAA’s fastest 400-meter time this year, breaking school record
Nevada runner not only breaks the school record but also posts fastest time in indoor track season to date.
On the horizon:
