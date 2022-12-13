Mountaintop View 12-13-22

We barrel to the start of College Football Bowl Season as we also near the end of the basketball non-conference schedule. Click the links to stay up-to-date on what is happening around the conference! Enjoy!

MW Basketball News

Listen to the MW Basketball Podcast and catch up on your favorite Men’s team!

@TheRunninRebels, @UNMLoboMBB and @USUBasketball all picked up wins over the weekend to remain unbeaten this season -- @MattNeverett has more in this #MWMBB update https://t.co/993xB1LTlq — MW Men's Basketball (@MW_MBB) December 12, 2022

MW Players of the Week

San Diego State drops out of Top 25 but falls into the “Also Receiving Votes” with 3 other MW teams.

Six Mountain West Men’s Teams in top 64.

Chris Murray of Nevada SportsNet, one of the 65 AP Top 25 voters in the country, lists his ballot for this week’s poll and which MW team got his vote.

MW Football News

With Bowl Season starting this Friday, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranks all the bowls. As far as MW matchups, do you agree or disagree with his rankings?

Speaking of bowl season, which players will or may not be playing in their team’s bowl game due to opting out, transfer portal, or injury? Check out the current status of several Mountain West teams/players.

With word that two Rams are coming back to play next season by using their Covid-19 years, where does that put Colorado State as they remake their roster for next year as the Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21st?

San Diego State unveiled their new state-of-the-art stadium this year. Read the feedback from some of their fans of what they thought of it now that the home football season is over for 2022.

Other MW News...

Nevada runner not only breaks the school record but also posts fastest time in indoor track season to date.

On the horizon: