Mountaintop View 12-12-22. Rebels & Aggies remain undefeated, Broncos big win, NET Rankings, Future Games.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend without football games, we have two bowl games coming up on Saturday. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

The Mountain West has a lot of strong basketball teams this year. One of those teams is UNLV, which is 10-0 for the first time in the past 30+ years, dating back to legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian. Current coach Kevin Kruger is doing his best to temper expectations and focus on one game at a time, rather than put more pressure on his team.

Through the first half of this game, it looked like Utah State was in trouble. They were down by as many as 13 points. Then suddenly, a switch flipped and the Aggies took over. Their defense started getting stop after stop and went on runs of 14-2 and 9-0 to win this one going away and to stay perfect in the early part of the season.

Boise State may not be undefeated but they’ve had an extremely tough non-conference slate. This wasn’t a pretty game, as both teams shot terribly and committed way too many turnovers. But the Broncos proved to be the better team, hitting key shots and getting key stops when needed. In addition to this win over Saint Louis, they also have wins over Washington State, Colorado, and Texas A&M. They now own a seven-game winning streak.

