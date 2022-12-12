MWC Recruiting Roundup 12-12-22. Recruiting is heating up as signing day draws near.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Now that the regular season is over, recruiting is in full force. As can be seen below, there were lots of new offers, visitors, and new commitments entering the fold for their teams. Also, the decommittments keep coming (‘tis the season). This week, 10 of the 12 teams handed out new offers. Plus, as you can see, transfer players are getting offers too. Several teams hosted a number of visitors for future classes, and 16 players among 8 teams added new verbal pledges to their classes. A number of teams had good weeks, notably Colorado State, SJSU, and Wyoming. For all of their efforts with offers and securing two new commits, the Spartans takes the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Colorado State: 6

Boise State : 5

: 5 Nevada: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

San Jose State: 3

New Mexico: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

For the next two weeks (through December 17th), we are in a Contact Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56

Visit Recap

JUCO DB A’marion McCoy (Boise State)

“The visit went really well. I liked a lot of things about the trip they showed great hospitality when I came players and coaches. I liked how they are just one there and it’s nobody left nobody thinks there better it’s just one big family. They are very straight forward and let you know the real so I had a great visit there this weekend.”

JUCO DB A’marion McCoy (Fresno State)

“Fresno was good. The coaching staff is full of caring guys for sure they don’t sugarcoat anything. They tell you it’s going to be hard, but you're going to become a better man and player at the end of the day. They are very focused on building better men.”

RB Brandon Ramirez (Fresno State)

“The visit went well. I enjoyed my time and got to meet future coaches and teammates. Everyone was nice and the coaches care about you. It was a fun time.”

LB RL Miller (Fresno State)

“The visit was awesome. I really enjoyed it. My favorite part was being able to get to know all the Coaches on a deeper level, and it meant a lot to me how much love they showed to all my family and me. The Coaches and I talked more about the school aspect and life after football because I won’t be able to play ball forever and we also watched some film which I really enjoyed. I think I would be a perfect fit for their defense because they put you in the best position to make plays.”

DE Sinn Brennan (San Diego State)

“Great visit! The coaches were great. Found out there were so many connections to my home in Hawaii and connections with my brother in Japan. It made me feel comfortable. Plus, meeting my future teammates was great. An awesome bunch of guys.”

DE Alexander Cobbs (San Jose State)

“My visit was awesome! On the first day, we toured around the campus and learned a lot about the school itself. Shortly after we were treated to a nice all you can eat steak dinner. The day after we took a look at the other side of campus which is the athletic side. We got to see the facilities and what’s to come for the stadium. I was given the opportunity to put on the uniform and have a professional photoshoot with it. We also got to watch the Spartans prepare for the Idaho Potato Bowl. After that we had dinner at a fancy bbq spot. On the last day we were given a breakfast buffet before departing back home. It was something I’ll never forget, and I’ll rate the trip a 11/10.”

OL Ed Haynes (UNLV)

“It was great! Coach Odom showed my family and me so much love. We ate a lot of food, we also saw a lot of things like the campus and more. Really love that place, feels more like home each and every time I go.”

ATH Zakkarii Black (Utah State)

“I mean the visit went great it was an amazing experience I love the coaching staff the school is great, and I like the environment. How much they are invested and not only is it about football but they’re trying to build a family.

DB Chauncey Carter (Wyoming)

“They make you feel like your family there and they take care of you they make sure you have everything you need for football in school.”

Commitment Spotlight

OL Josiah Timoteo (Nevada)

“With Nevada it was just the real family feeling that Coach Arceneaux was explaining to me from the Coaching Staff, The Players and especially the community. For me, education is the most important thing before football, and the education that Coach Arceneaux had explained to me just checked every box for me and how the coaches are making sure their players are on their school work. Also the experience with my position Coach, Coach Angus McClure and where he’s been at with UCLA, USC and CAL etc., all very big schools and I just knew that I wanted to work with him because of it. And lastly, just the whole bringing of island boys to Nevada, even with some of the coaches being from Hawaii and just building off of the island boys and bringing our talent and hard work there to show them what we got and to boost this program in every way that we can.”

DB Ian Bell (Wyoming)

“My favorite part of the visit was seeing the facilities and the school. The coaches talked to me about the program and how they do things. I see myself fitting into their scheme because I am willing to play any position they need me to play.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

JUCO DB A’marion McCoy was offered by Boise State and Fresno State

Transfer DB Tyrell Grayson Jr. was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Grant Starck was offered by Colorado State and Hawaii

Transfer OL Aaron Frost was offered by Colorado State and Nevada (the school he is leaving)

2026 WR Kamarie Smith was offered by Colorado State

DE Domata Peko Jr was offered by Hawaii

OL Kaleb Jackson Carter was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Christion Williams was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Jamari Cannon was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Byron Pearson was offered by Hawaii

Transfer WR Freddie Roberson was offered by Hawaii

Transfer LS Colson Brunner was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DE Elijah Robinson was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DT Josh Jerome was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DB Tre Weed was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DE Orin Patu was offered by Hawaii and SDSU

2024 TE/DE Jae Beasley was offered by Hawaii

2025 ATH Fale Atuaia was offered by Hawaii

2025 LB Landon Mccomber was offered by Hawaii

2026 DB Madden Soliai was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Michael Coats Jr was offered by Nevada

JUCO OL Ese Pole was offered by Nevada

Transfer TE Josh Cuevas was offered by Nevada

Transfer OL Savion Washington was offered by Nevada

Transfer DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho was offered by Nevada

Transfer TE Jake Tarwater was offered by Nevada

Transfer DT Jason Gold Jr. was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Paki Finau was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Ramere Davis was offered by Nevada

LB Nolan Clement was offered by New Mexico

JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki was offered by New Mexico

Transfer TE Christian Earls was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL Maxwell Iheanachor was offered by SDSU

Transfer OL Joe More was offered by SDSU

OL Nate Hale was offered by SJSU

DE James Rothstein was offered by SJSU

Transfer P Josh Carlson was offered by SJSU

Transfer K K Kyler Halvorsen was offered by SJSU

WR Jake Hill was offered by Utah State

Transfer WR Ty McCullouch was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

LB Chase Martin visited Boise State

DB Gabe Tahir visited Boise State

JUCO DB A’marion McCoy visited Boise State and Fresno State

Transfer DB Titus Toler visited Boise State

Transfer WR Chase Penry visited Boise State

DB Imari Conley visited Fresno State

LB RL Miller visited Fresno State

RB Devon Rivers visited Fresno State

QB Jayden Mandal visited Fresno State

RB Brandon Ramirez visited Fresno State

DT Richie Anderson visited Fresno State

JUCO DB Camryn Bracha visited Fresno State

DB Dylan Phillips visited Hawaii

DB Marcus Ratcliffe visited SDSU

DE Sinn Brennan visited SDSU

LB Jake Sinz visited SDSU

LB D’Angelo Davis visited SJSU

DE Alexander Cobbs visited SJSU

OL Brandt Rice visited SJSU

OL Luke Griskey visited SJSU

DE Alexander Cobbs visited SJSU

OL Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu visited UNLV

OL Ed Haynes visited UNLV

JUCO DL Clifton Mosley Jr visited Utah State

WR Jackson Olsen visited Utah State

ATH Zakkarii Black visited Utah State

RB Jaydon Bailey visited Utah State

DB Ian Bell visited Wyoming

DT Dante Drake visited Wyoming

DB Chauncey Carter visited Wyoming

Coaching Visits

Air Force: Texas: Kaden Freeman, Dermot White. Minnesota: Charlie Gleason. Nevada: Dixon Gray Ryan. California: Colton Joseph. Pennsylvania: Cole Niles, Ryan Henning. Colorado: Bryce Olson. Georgia: Ian Fisher. Illinois: KeShon Singleton. Washington: Brady Phillips. Ohio: Anthony Murphy II. Georgia: Kason Hooks

Boise State: Texas: Jalen O’Neal, Demanual Brown, Michael Madrie, Franklyn Johnson Jr, South Oak Cliff HS. Oregon: Oliver Fisher. California: Khai Taylor, California: Jason Steele, CJ Tiller, Long Beach Poly HS. Arizona: Wyatt Milkovic. Florida: Jackson Grier.

Colorado State: California: Aitor Jr Urionabarrenechea, Long Beach Poly HS, Los Angeles. Oregon: Drew Rodriguez. Texas: Whitefield Powell, Baytown Sterling HS.

Hawaii: Nevada: Aiden McComber, Elijah Palmer, Dylan Phelps, Las Vegas. Hawaii: Kamaehu Kaawalauole.

Nevada: California: Jax Leatherwood, RJ Esmon, Mission Prep HS. Utah: Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio.

New Mexico: Texas: Jayden Wilson

San Diego State: Texas: Tyson Berry. California: Ryan Silver

San Jose State: California: Hunt Nowell, Alexander Cobbs, Sean Na’a, Long Beach Poly HS, St. Anthony HS.

Wyoming: Illinois: Naz Hill. Wisconsin: Evan Herrmann, Keany Parks

Commits

WR Caleb Goodie committed to Colorado State

WR Israel Polk committed to Colorado State

Transfer OL Drew Moss committed to Colorado State

Transfer DE Elijah Robinson committed to Hawaii

OL Josiah Timoteo committed to Nevada

Transfer RB Sean Dollars committed to Nevada

Transfer LB Jackson LaDuke committed to Nevada

An unknown player committed to New Mexico (possibly more)

OL Briley Barron committed to SDSU

OL Luke Griskey committed to SJSU

Transfer RB Quali Conley committed to SJSU

Transfer DB Jayvion Cole committed to SJSU

DB Kadiyon Sweat committed to Utah State

WR Bricen Brantley committed to Wyoming

DE Evan Herrmann committed to Wyoming

DB Ian Bell committed to Wyoming

Decommits

QB Ty Dieffenbach decommitted from UNLV

OL Misael Sandoval decommitted from SDSU

