Boise State Dominates Eastern Oregon, Faces Saint Louis Saturday Night

Put simply, Boise State won a game that they were supposed to win.
The key bright spot was that a multitude of young players were able to get considerable minutes in the second half.
Key Teams Stats of the Night
Field Goal Percentage
Boise State - 57.6%
EOU - 34.5%
Three Point Percentage
Boise State - 52.2%
EOU - 26.7%
Rebounds
Boise State - 41
EOU - 23
Stat Leaders
Points
Tyson Degenhart (BSU) - 19 points
Malachi Afework (EOU) - 15 points
Rebounds
Max Rice (BSU) - 9 rebounds
Slade Dill and Riley O’Harra (EOU) - 4 rebounds
Assists
Max Rice (BSU) - 7 assists
Phillip Malatare (EOU) - 2 assists
Story of the Game
Similar to the start of the season, the Broncos started out slow as Wolverines jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Max Rice finally got Boise State on the board, but Eastern Oregon hung around in the first ten minutes of play, holding a two-point lead with 10:26 remaining.
However, Leon Rice’s crew gained some traction and before you knew it, the Broncos were up 20 at halftime thanks to a 30-8 run.
Like nothing happened.
The likes of Kobe Young, Burke Smith, Sadraque NgaNga, and Mohammed Sylla were called upon with roughly 13 minutes to go. They made the most of it as NgaNga scored nine straight points and Sylla scored his first points of the season.
FINAL
BOISE STATE BRONCOS (7-2) 90
EASTERN OREGON WOLVERINES (5-4) 54
BOISE STATE (7-2) AT SAINT LOUIS (7-3)
Location: St. Louis, Missouri (Chaifetz Arena)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 10th at 6:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)
Television: Bally Sports Midwest
Streaming: ESPN +
Radio: KBOI 670 AM
Head-to-Head: Boise State is 0-1 against the Billikens. Their only prior meeting came last year when SLU beat the Broncos at ExtraMile Arena in OT 86-82.
Keys to Watch
1. Can Boise State ignore the difficulties of playing on the road?
- This is the Broncos’ first true road game of the 2022 season.
2. Will Saint Louis be able to overcome the Broncos’ stifling defense?
- Per KenPom, Boise State ranks inside the top-30 in adjusted defensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, and offensive rebound percentage.
3. Can the Broncos get the ball out of the hands of Billikens guard Yuri Collins?
- The junior ballhandler from St. Louis is averaging over 11 points and 11 assists per game.
Stat Leaders (Averages)
Points
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 15.6 Pts.
Saint Louis: Guard Gibson Jimerson - 14.1 Pts.
Rebounds
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 7.6 Reb.
Saint Louis: Forward Francis Okoro - 8.8 Reb.
Assists
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.1 Ast.
Saint Louis: Guard Yuri Collins - 11.1 Ast.
Odds
Via our friends at DraftKings, Saint Louis is currently favored by six and the total is set at 142.
Prediction
This is the toughest non-conference game remaining on the Broncos’ schedule. There are shades of the 2021 Boise State team that started out slow, but steadily built momentum as December rolled on. The loss in Boise last year was a tough one to live with, and I expect the Broncos to get one back.
Final Score
Boise State 83 - Saint Louis 76
