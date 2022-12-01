 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 12-1-22

Football championship game talk, SDSU AD reviews inaugural season at Snapdragon, basketball scores and more from Wednesday

Fresno State’s hopes of a MW title hinge on bucking Boise’s defense

It’s championship week in the Mountain West! Fresno State heads to Boise hoping their red-hot offense can dominate the hobbled Boise State defense. Game starts at 1 pm PT on Fox.

Aztecs AD says inaugural season at Snapdragon Stadium ‘exceeded my expectations’

San Diego State’s athletic director gives his take on the first fall at Aztec football’s new stadium. Early hiccups be damned, he thought the inaugural season exceeded his expectations.

Nevada football must rebuild fan base after attendance hits lowest mark since 1989

NevadaSportsNet’s Chris Murray takes a look at what needs to be done in the coming years after Nevada football saw its lowest mark in fan interest in decades. Read above. Spoiler: winning would certainly help.

Isaiah Stevens returns for Colorado State. Big news

Basketball scores from yesterday

