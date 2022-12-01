Mountaintop View 12-1-22

It’s championship week in the Mountain West! Fresno State heads to Boise hoping their red-hot offense can dominate the hobbled Boise State defense. Game starts at 1 pm PT on Fox.

San Diego State’s athletic director gives his take on the first fall at Aztec football’s new stadium. Early hiccups be damned, he thought the inaugural season exceeded his expectations.

NevadaSportsNet’s Chris Murray takes a look at what needs to be done in the coming years after Nevada football saw its lowest mark in fan interest in decades. Read above. Spoiler: winning would certainly help.

Isaiah Stevens returns for Colorado State. Big news

Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens (foot) will return tonight against Loyola Marymount, per Niko Medved. Has not played yet this season.



This is ONLY November. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 30, 2022

Basketball scores from yesterday

BIG ROAD WIN!!!! The Lobos snap Saint Mary's 23-game home win streak!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/0DAIJlRYWR — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 1, 2022

Never stopped battling and came up short in overtime.



Cowboys 85 | Santa Clara 89 pic.twitter.com/KsxpluddZe — Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) November 30, 2022

✅ Most single-game blocks in Mountain West era (10)

✅ @corbillions ties school record for single-game blocks (6)

✅ Ethan Taylor scores team-high 16 going 4-for-5 from deep

✅ Falcons pic.twitter.com/ZXi7NBaon7 — Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) December 1, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today - Bulldog Bytes: Championship Preview Edition

Today - Boise State Rematches With Fresno State For The Mountain West Championship