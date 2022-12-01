Mountaintop View 12-1-22

Fresno State’s hopes of a MW title hinge on bucking Boise’s defense
It’s championship week in the Mountain West! Fresno State heads to Boise hoping their red-hot offense can dominate the hobbled Boise State defense. Game starts at 1 pm PT on Fox.
Aztecs AD says inaugural season at Snapdragon Stadium ‘exceeded my expectations’
San Diego State’s athletic director gives his take on the first fall at Aztec football’s new stadium. Early hiccups be damned, he thought the inaugural season exceeded his expectations.
Nevada football must rebuild fan base after attendance hits lowest mark since 1989
NevadaSportsNet’s Chris Murray takes a look at what needs to be done in the coming years after Nevada football saw its lowest mark in fan interest in decades. Read above. Spoiler: winning would certainly help.
Isaiah Stevens returns for Colorado State. Big news
Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens (foot) will return tonight against Loyola Marymount, per Niko Medved. Has not played yet this season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 30, 2022
This is ONLY November.
Basketball scores from yesterday
BIG ROAD WIN!!!! The Lobos snap Saint Mary's 23-game home win streak!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/0DAIJlRYWR— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 1, 2022
Never stopped battling and came up short in overtime.— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) November 30, 2022
Cowboys 85 | Santa Clara 89 pic.twitter.com/KsxpluddZe
Another #MobyMadness WIN!!! Let's do it again Saturday!#Stalwart x #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/wJqr5kyW8L— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) December 1, 2022
✅ Most single-game blocks in Mountain West era (10)— Air Force Men's Basketball (@AF_MBB) December 1, 2022
✅ @corbillions ties school record for single-game blocks (6)
✅ Ethan Taylor scores team-high 16 going 4-for-5 from deep
✅ Falcons pic.twitter.com/ZXi7NBaon7
On The Horizon:
Today - Bulldog Bytes: Championship Preview Edition
Today - Boise State Rematches With Fresno State For The Mountain West Championship
