Basketball is Here! UNLV Gets Their First Victory of the Season

The Jaguars hit a three for the first points of the game. The Runnin’ Rebels answered with two of their own that drew a foul call. G EJ Harkness was the player who drew the foul on the layup and made his one free throw.

UNLV then went on an 8-0 run, until the Jaguars made another 3 with 13:00 left in the first half.

For the rest of the half, the Runnin’ Rebels were able to keep the Jaguars at bay. They did not let them within four points the whole first half.

At the end of the first half, the score was 33-25, UNLV.

The Rebels seemed a bit rusty in the first half against this team they should beat by more. However they did lose some of their stars like Bryce Hamilton to the NBA this past offseason.

The start of the second was kicked off by more scoring for UNLV. The Jaguars did have a player, G Bryson Etienne, who kept them in the game with his lights out shooting.

The Runnin’ Rebels went on a 13-0 run to put them up with their biggest lead of the game. It was started off by Jordan McCabe bucket from behind the arc. They had a 15-point lead with a little under 13:00 left to play.

They held around a 15-point lead for the rest of the game until the Jaguars decided to make a comeback. They started inching their way back but it was not enough as UNLV held them off.

Final score was 66-56, Runnin’ Rebels.

It was a team effort as no player had over 15 points, but they were multiple players had double digit points. G Keshon Gilbert lead the team in points with 13.

The Rebels play next at home on Saturday, November 12th, against Incarnate Word at 3:00 PM PST or 6:00 PM EST.

#BEaREBEL