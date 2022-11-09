 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-9-22. Rankings, Border War, low scoring, more rankings, players of the week.

By MikeWittmann
It’s hump day and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links plus the content coming your way on our site.

Rankings by Murray.

Chris Murray has his weekly rankings out. Boise State maintains the top spot despite their loss, but Fresno State is right on their heels. The Spartans and Cowboys round out the top four, with the Falcons and Aztecs closing out the top half of the conference. Overall the rankings make sense, but some would call Nevada at #11 a homer selection. Although an argument can be made for the Lobos at the bottom as well.

Border War Crossover.

An in-depth look at one of the conference’s top rivalry games, the Border War, between Colorado State and Wyoming. This article features all the crossover that has occurred between each state. Whether it is recruiting players from the other state, or iconic players have kids who go to the other school, there has been a fair amount of crossover in the history that dates back to 1899. Be sure to give it a read.

4 Mountain West teams struggling to score

Lunardi MBB Rankings

S&D Players of the Week

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Peak Perspective: The chances of every Mountain West coach returning next season.
  • Later today: Bowl Projections: Week 10
  • Coming Thursday: Stats Corner
  • Coming Thursday: Mountain West previews galore
  • Coming Friday: Reacts Results (Week 11)
  • Coming Friday: More previews!

