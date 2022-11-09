Mountaintop View 11-9-22. Rankings, Border War, low scoring, more rankings, players of the week.

It’s hump day and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links plus the content coming your way on our site.

Chris Murray has his weekly rankings out. Boise State maintains the top spot despite their loss, but Fresno State is right on their heels. The Spartans and Cowboys round out the top four, with the Falcons and Aztecs closing out the top half of the conference. Overall the rankings make sense, but some would call Nevada at #11 a homer selection. Although an argument can be made for the Lobos at the bottom as well.

An in-depth look at one of the conference’s top rivalry games, the Border War, between Colorado State and Wyoming. This article features all the crossover that has occurred between each state. Whether it is recruiting players from the other state, or iconic players have kids who go to the other school, there has been a fair amount of crossover in the history that dates back to 1899. Be sure to give it a read.

4 Mountain West teams struggling to score

Least points scored per game



UMass 11.9

Colorado State 12.9

Colorado 15.6

New Mexico State & New Mexio 16

Northwestern 16.7

Iowa 17.2

Georgia Tech 17.4

Hawaii 17.8

UVA 18.1

UConn 18.5

Akron 18.6

Boston College 18.8

WMU & Miami OH 19.4

San Diego State 19.6

Temple & Rutgers 19.8 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 7, 2022

Lunardi MBB Rankings

Joe Lunardi ranked all D1 basketball teams this morning. Here's what he says about the MW:

San Diego State (17)

Wyoming (46)

Boise State (69)

Utah State (79)

Colorado State (85)

UNLV (110)

New Mexico (112)

Fresno State (114)

Nevada (131)

Air Force (224)

San Jose State (227) — Eric Frandsen (@efrandsen) November 9, 2022

