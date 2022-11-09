Bowl Predictions: Week 10. The six teams seem set, but what bowls will they play in?

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
I debated moving the Broncos from the top spot, but they still look like they can win the conference at this point. Otherwise, I’m removing UNLV from my selections, dropping back down to six bowl teams. If Fresno State keeps winning, it would be nice to get them a matchup with a P5 team.
Zach
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: San Jose State
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Like Mike, I also considered moving the Broncos. But for now, I’m keeping them in that spot. But a Jake Haener-led Fresno squad is a real threat to that spot. Colorado State. Fresno takes the Hawaii bowl spot as the winner of the west division.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State
I’ve flipped Fresno to take the conference game. They are peaking at the right time and show a strong offense and defense. They still need to become eligible though. Same with SDSU, they need a win. The other teams are eligible so the next few weeks will be trying to impress the bowl committee selection teams.
Rudy
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
Nittany Falcon
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
There won’t be enough SEC/PAC12 teams to fill this, so the Falcons will likely get it. Armed Force Bowl has its highest attendance when an Academy team plays, and Army and Navy won’t be eligible.
Willie
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State
