Bowl Predictions: Week 10. The six teams seem set, but what bowls will they play in?

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

I debated moving the Broncos from the top spot, but they still look like they can win the conference at this point. Otherwise, I’m removing UNLV from my selections, dropping back down to six bowl teams. If Fresno State keeps winning, it would be nice to get them a matchup with a P5 team.

Zach

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Like Mike, I also considered moving the Broncos. But for now, I’m keeping them in that spot. But a Jake Haener-led Fresno squad is a real threat to that spot. Colorado State. Fresno takes the Hawaii bowl spot as the winner of the west division.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State

I’ve flipped Fresno to take the conference game. They are peaking at the right time and show a strong offense and defense. They still need to become eligible though. Same with SDSU, they need a win. The other teams are eligible so the next few weeks will be trying to impress the bowl committee selection teams.

Rudy

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

Nittany Falcon

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

There won’t be enough SEC/PAC12 teams to fill this, so the Falcons will likely get it. Armed Force Bowl has its highest attendance when an Academy team plays, and Army and Navy won’t be eligible.

Willie

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State