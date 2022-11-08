UNLV Loses Low Scoring Battle in San Diego

Recap

QB Doug Brumfield and RB Aidan Robbins were both healthy and active for the game after the bye week against San Diego State.

UNLV started with the ball and could not do much with it from the start. It was an 8 play drive that only took them 33 yards down the field and resulted in a punt.

The game started off slow for both teams as there was no points scored in the 1st Quarter.

In the 2nd, UNLV punted the ball away again. SDSU then went 10 plays down the field and scored the first TD of the game. UNLV’s offensive struggles continued. They did not put any points up in the first half.

At halftime, the score was 7-0, Aztecs.

SDSU got the ball in the second half to start. Again, they went down the field and scored another TD to put them up 14.

With 5:51 left in the 3rd Quarter, UNLV needed a big play. After a 10-yard rush by Brumfield, they did. Brumfield and WR Nick Williams connected for a 70-yard bomb, putting Rebel points on the board for the first time all game. They were back in this game.

SDSU missed a field goal on the next drive and UNLV looked like they were about to tie the game up. Unfortunately, Brumfield was picked off in the endzone.

The Rebels got a second chance as the Aztecs could not come away with points after the interception. UNLV went down the field again, but could only come away with a field goal.

Their next drive, they got the ball with 8:32 left in the game. They need to score a TD to win. UNLV’s offense only had six plays on the drive, which ticked three minutes off the clock. They were not able to score and had to punt the ball away thinking they could’ve got the ball back in the game. They did not.

SDSU held onto the ball for the remainder of the game. Final score, 14-10, Aztecs.

Stats

Passing

QB Doug Brumfield - 17/27 207 YDS 1 TD 2 INTs

Rushing

RB Aidan Robbins - 21 ATT 115 YDS

Receiving

WR Nick Williams - 4 REC 97 YDS 1 TD

WR Ricky White - 7 REC 62 YDS

WR Kyle Williams - 3 REC 41 YDS

Defense

DL Adam Plant Jr. - 7 TCKs 2 SACKs

DL Jalen Dixon - 5 TCKs 2 SACKs

DB Ricky Johnson - 4 TCKs 1 INT

LB Austin Ajiake - 4 TCKs 1 SACK

The Rebels are back at home next week against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, November 11th @ 7:30 PM PST or 10:30 PM EST. The game will be aired on CBS Sports Net.

#BEaREBEL