Mountaintop View 11-8-2022

Monday morning saw rumors flying about the MW losing one of their flagship schools. Has any dust settled or are they still just rumors? But there is more than just rumors, other links/content salutes those competitors who stood out in play in their sport and a team going to the NCAA Championships!! Enjoy!
Big Changes in the Mountain West??
San Diego State expected to join Pac-12, per national radio host Dan Patrick
Sometimes all the smoke IS a fire. We shall see.
But it still might just be smoke for now...
Reminder: #Pac12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has said (repeatedly) that the conference plans to get media rights deal signed first, then consider expansion.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 7, 2022
And the former is likely weeks away.
Or maybe just a wet match....
Re: the report about the Pac-12 announcing the addition of SDSU as soon as this week, a source close to the situation tells @TheAthletic that the report is inaccurate.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 7, 2022
It's been my understanding that the Pac-12 will do its media deal first before any conference expansion.
MW Football News...
Mountain West Football Players of the Week
Two Aggies join a Bulldog and an Aztec
Congratulations to the #MWFB Players of the Week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 7, 2022
@FresnoStateFB
@AztecFB
@USUFootball#AtThePEAK | #GoDogs | #AggiesAllTheWay | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/jsRGth9WRZ
The top plays from conference action over the weekend
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 7, 2022
Presented by @TicketSmarter
@USUFootball x @ColesKicking
⚔️ @SanJoseStateFB x @Nehemiahs_
@AztecFB x @jmatthews8321#AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/VBR6fcRJKP
MW with 4 teams on current list
Kansas, bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2008 season, is one of 15 teams to punch its postseason ticket this week. https://t.co/4GuIAMdZyY— Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) November 7, 2022
College Football Empires Map Week 10 Edition
Georgia enlarges its empire, Notre Dame, South Alabama, and Michigan State take over empires with wins. No MW team currently has an empire.
After week ten (Nov 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/Owu7egbPij— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 7, 2022
After week nine (Oct 30) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/SbwngN2M11— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 30, 2022
In other MW Sports News...
The thing about the Mountain West Conference is that it is much more than just football!
San José State Claims 2022 MW Women’s Soccer Tournament TItle
In another tournament game that was decided by penalty kicks after a scoreless tie in regulation time, Spartans goalie Bente Pernot knocked away the final penalty kick try to propel the Spartans over the top-seeded Wyoming Cowboys. San Jose State nows moves to the NCAA Championships with the automatic berth.
MW Golfers of the Month - October/November
With the fall tournament schedule coming to an end, here are the last players of the month until the spring season begins. Congrats to the winners!
MW Volleyball Players of the Week
Congratulations to the #MWVB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 7, 2022
@UNLVvball
@NevadaWVB
@USUVolleyball#AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/MVS3tTJ4BZ
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 10
- Later Today: Reacts Questions: Week 11
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The chances each MWC coach returns next season.
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 10
Loading comments...