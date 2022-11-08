Mountaintop View 11-8-2022

Monday morning saw rumors flying about the MW losing one of their flagship schools. Has any dust settled or are they still just rumors? But there is more than just rumors, other links/content salutes those competitors who stood out in play in their sport and a team going to the NCAA Championships!! Enjoy!

Big Changes in the Mountain West??

Sometimes all the smoke IS a fire. We shall see.

But it still might just be smoke for now...

Reminder: #Pac12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has said (repeatedly) that the conference plans to get media rights deal signed first, then consider expansion.



And the former is likely weeks away. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 7, 2022

Or maybe just a wet match....

Re: the report about the Pac-12 announcing the addition of SDSU as soon as this week, a source close to the situation tells @TheAthletic that the report is inaccurate.



It's been my understanding that the Pac-12 will do its media deal first before any conference expansion. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 7, 2022

MW Football News...

Mountain West Football Players of the Week

Two Aggies join a Bulldog and an Aztec

The top plays from conference action over the weekend

MW with 4 teams on current list

Kansas, bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2008 season, is one of 15 teams to punch its postseason ticket this week. https://t.co/4GuIAMdZyY — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) November 7, 2022

College Football Empires Map Week 10 Edition

Georgia enlarges its empire, Notre Dame, South Alabama, and Michigan State take over empires with wins. No MW team currently has an empire.

After week ten (Nov 6) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/Owu7egbPij — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) November 7, 2022

After week nine (Oct 30) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/SbwngN2M11 — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 30, 2022

In other MW Sports News...

The thing about the Mountain West Conference is that it is much more than just football!

In another tournament game that was decided by penalty kicks after a scoreless tie in regulation time, Spartans goalie Bente Pernot knocked away the final penalty kick try to propel the Spartans over the top-seeded Wyoming Cowboys. San Jose State nows moves to the NCAA Championships with the automatic berth.

With the fall tournament schedule coming to an end, here are the last players of the month until the spring season begins. Congrats to the winners!

MW Volleyball Players of the Week

