Mountaintop View 11-8-2022

The Election Day Edition with rumors and news from around the Mountain West

By RudyEspino
Fresno State v New Mexico

Monday morning saw rumors flying about the MW losing one of their flagship schools. Has any dust settled or are they still just rumors? But there is more than just rumors, other links/content salutes those competitors who stood out in play in their sport and a team going to the NCAA Championships!! Enjoy!

Big Changes in the Mountain West??

San Diego State expected to join Pac-12, per national radio host Dan Patrick

Sometimes all the smoke IS a fire. We shall see.

But it still might just be smoke for now...

Or maybe just a wet match....

MW Football News...

Mountain West Football Players of the Week

Two Aggies join a Bulldog and an Aztec

The top plays from conference action over the weekend

MW with 4 teams on current list

College Football Empires Map Week 10 Edition

Georgia enlarges its empire, Notre Dame, South Alabama, and Michigan State take over empires with wins. No MW team currently has an empire.

In other MW Sports News...

The thing about the Mountain West Conference is that it is much more than just football!

San José State Claims 2022 MW Women’s Soccer Tournament TItle

In another tournament game that was decided by penalty kicks after a scoreless tie in regulation time, Spartans goalie Bente Pernot knocked away the final penalty kick try to propel the Spartans over the top-seeded Wyoming Cowboys. San Jose State nows moves to the NCAA Championships with the automatic berth.

MW Golfers of the Month - October/November

With the fall tournament schedule coming to an end, here are the last players of the month until the spring season begins. Congrats to the winners!

MW Volleyball Players of the Week

