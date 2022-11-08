The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Ten

We are already ten weeks into the season, and a number of teams are already eliminated from championship contention. Week eleven will be one of the most exciting weeks of the season for conference play. Before we move forward, let’s take one last look at the good, bad, and ugly performances from week ten.

The Good

Air Force

It wasn’t pretty and it rarely is when the service academies go head-to-head. The Falcons were clearly the better football team. Air Force was able to establish a consistent rushing attack with Brad Roberts and mix in a solid passing game to overcome Army and walk away with the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

Fresno State

The offense continues to click on all cylinders with the return of Jake Haener under center. The Bulldog offense inserted its will against a clearly overmatched Rainbow Warrior squad. Fresno had all the answers on both sides of the ball. A team that was struggling now looks like it might be the most dangerous team in the conference.

San Diego State

It wasn’t a pretty showing for the Aztecs and it took a good amount of luck (four UNLV turnovers) for them to come away with the victory. The Aztec defense came up strong against a UNLV team that was looking for an upset.

Utah State

The Aggies did what they needed to do and beat a bad football team at home. It wasn’t pretty, but it was good enough. The Aggies defense put in a really solid offense and did enough to overcome an offense that struggled to move the ball.

San Jose State

The Spartan defense probably had one of their worst showings of the year, but they were able to keep the Rams out of the end zone and force field goals instead. Chevan Cordeiro had another really good game, and the Spartans were able to do just enough on the ground to escape with a victory. San Jose State has been playing with fire the last two weeks; they will need to clean some things up next week.

The Bad

UNLV

The Rebels were glad to have quarterback Doug Brumfield back, but their offensive woes continued against a stout Aztec defense. Turnovers plagued UNLV; four turnovers were too many to overcome.

Colorado State

The Rams showed some fight this week after suffering a beatdown in Boise the week prior. The Rams were in this game from beginning to the end, and they showed major strides on the offensive side of the ball, even if the score doesn’t show it. However, this team just doesn’t know how to get in the end zone. They outgained the Spartans, but turnovers and field goals instead of touchdowns cost them a potential upset.

The Ugly

New Mexico

The regression of this football team has continued. Each week they get progressively worse on the offensive side of the ball. New Mexico managed only 42 yards through the air and lost two fumbles.

Hawaii

We all know that the Rainbow Warriors are not a good football team, but they looked like they had zero desire to play a football game Saturday night. The Rainbow Warriors were completely dominated in every aspect of the game. After weeks of what looked like progress, Hawaii took a major step back this past weekend.

Boise State

The Bronco defense was completely exposed in their loss to BYU. Boise State came into this game with the number two defense in the country. People who follow the program closely wondered if that stat was the product of poor competition. The secondary had no answer for BYU’s wide receivers and the defensive line could not get to Hall.

That’s it for this edition of “The good, the bad, the ugly.” Which performances from this past weekend stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.