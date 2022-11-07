Aggies Take Down Lobos

Utah State played its best game of the season this past Saturday night, a 27-10 victory over New Mexico at home. Cooper Legas returned from concussion protocol and threw for 149 yards and a touchdown on 13 of 27 passing (48%). Robert Briggs ran for 82 yards on 19 carries Terrell Vaugh caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

TD USU; Cooper Legas 38 yard touchdown pass to Terrell Vaugh; USU: 7; UNM: 0

FG UNM; Luke Drzewiecki 31 yard field goal; USU: 7; UNM: 3

Second Quarter

TD UNM; Nathaniel Jones 24 yard touchdown run; UNM: 10; USU: 7

Third Quarter

TD USU; Connor Coles six yard TD run; USU: 14; UNM: 10

FG USU; Connor Coles 49 yard field goal; USU: 17; UNM: 10

Fourth Quarter

FG USU; Connor Coles 27 yard field goal; USU: 20; UNM: 10

TD USU; Hunter Reynolds 55 yard fumble return; USU: 27; UNM: 10

Final: Utah State: 27; New Mexico : 10

Statistical Comparison

First downs: USU: 17; UNM: 17

Total yards: USU: 280; UNM: 258

Passing yards: USU: 149; UNM: 42

Rushing yards: UNM: 216; USU: 131

Penalties: UNM: 5-55; USU: 12-113

Turnovers: USU: 0; UNM: 2

Time of Possession: USU: 30:24; UNM: 29:36

Offensive Player of the Game

For once the leading receiver for the Aggies was not by the name of Brian Cobbs. Terrell Vaugh put up some good numbers and scored Utah State’s only offensive touchdown of the afternoon, catching a 38 yard touchdown pass from Cooper Legas on the best offensive drive of the night.

Defensive Player of the Game

Hunter Reynolds made a big impact for the Aggies against the Lobos, making 10 total tackles (nine assisted, one solo) and scoring on a 55 yard fumble return that would end up sealing the deal for Utah State. Not many ways to be a bigger playmaker by scoring on defense.

Analysis

The Aggies now improve to 4-5 (3-2) overall and still have their hopes for a Mountain Division title alive. In order for this to happen, the Aggies must not only win out but hope that undefeated conference rival Boise State takes a loss against Nevada, a game the Broncos are favored in. The Aggies must also count on a Wyoming two losses to either Boise State, Colorado State, or Fresno State. If the Broncos make it past Wyoming unblemished, they take the division crown.

Up next for the Aggies is an opportunity to get the offense going against Hawaii before facing the San Jose State Spartans, who will be coming off a game against San Diego State. If Utah State cannot figure things out offensively, it will be long days against both the Spartans and the Broncos.

The key might be to get Cooper Legas more involved in the passing game as the Aggies look to become bowl eligible at the end of the season.